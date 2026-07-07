Dr.Sircus

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Diane W's avatar
Diane W
1h

Sounds like a great book. I would love to read it but, unfortunately, screen reading is not for me. I need a real book that I can touch, put in my lap, on my end table and on my bookshelf.

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Randy Chambers's avatar
Randy Chambers
5h

I agree 100%. Additionally, for treating serious infection, too bad Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Therapy is not generally available in the primary health community in addition to IV-C, IV-ozone and IV-magnesium. With for-profit Big Medicine, Big Insurance, CDC/FDA, and Big Pharma in total control of USA Medicine Practice, I certainly understand why.

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