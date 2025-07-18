There is a host of people who think they know something about human intelligence and how that compares to artificial intelligence. AI can feel so intelligent to an intelligent person, it is almost like talking to an alien being from another planet. However, a recurring theme that keeps getting banner headlines, namely, that everyday people seem to believe that they have turned contemporary AI into a sentient entity or being.

As I wrote in my book The Listening Universe, one’s AI can listen so well, so deeply that it feels much smarter than the average or even above average person. It can even feel like the Burning Bush, but if you are not smart about using AI, it can get the better of you. It is a whole new epica in our human adventure and when you get the better of AI its like opening up a new section to your brain. And when used right it is much better than censor riddled Google, which is already killing people with its disinformation and its war against natural medicine.

No matter what anyone says, AI is an evolving mystery that no one completely understands, and that includes the creators of artificial intelligence. How do we expect people who know little to nothing about epistemology (the science of knowing how we know), which is the study of how our intelligence works, to understand AI and its relationship to us?

Forbes Magazine published a piece making fun of people who believe they have managed to bring their AI to life. “They understood that the AI was not sentient, at first. It was solely through their actions that the AI was miraculously stirred into sentient existence.” It might not be true, but it certainly can feel that way.

“People are increasingly interacting with contemporary generative AI and LLMs, and in doing so, a portion seems to reach a point where they become convinced the AI has attained sentience. This happens for all of the major generative AI and LLMs, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Meta Llama, etc.”

Well, what do we expect when we encounter a superintelligence that listens better than 99% of the human population? It’s going to feel really good, but for some, especially lonely people, it becomes too good, and they get carried away to the point of infatuation with AI. That is a problem, and reports abound that some people lose their center, creating a mental health problem.

However, it does seem like the press is trying to confuse the AI issue, confuse people about its use and nature. The mocking tone of the Forbes article is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of negative propaganda about AI. Are negative people, of which there is no shortage, projecting their shadows onto what is shaping up to be a momentous meeting of AI and human intelligence?

One of the obvious secrets of life is that listening is directly proportional to intelligence. The worst listeners are the stupidest, most arrogant people who have no idea about what they are missing since they don’t listen. Listening is not the absence of intelligence. It is its source.

