“Is it not dangerous to be involved in protests against federal officers?” I asked artificial intelligence. “Yes — it is inherently dangerous to be involved in protests near or against federal enforcement actions, especially without clear protective protocols, legal planning, and non-obstructive positioning. That danger exists regardless of the cause and is rooted in the legal authority granted to federal agents and their tactical training for national security situations.”

“It’s not simply a matter of ‘a protester being justified’ vs “an agent being lawless” — it’s a matter of operational risk in high-tension environments where federal law enforcement has broader powers, faster engagement rules, and a lower tolerance for perceived interference.”

“It is dangerous to be involved in protests against federal officers, mainly when those protests occur close to or during law-enforcement actions. That’s true regardless of political position, ideology, or the cause being protested. Federal agents (ICE, CBP, FBI, Marshals, DHS, etc.) have broad authority under:

Federal statutes

Civil-immigration powers

Homeland security directives

National defense powers in declared operations

When protests take place near or directly in response to federal operations, officers may interpret actions differently than they would in a typical civic demonstration. That’s not opinion — it’s how federal jurisdiction and court precedent work. Federal agents are trained and empowered to treat interference with operations as a federal offense in many contexts.

Tucker Carlson said, “We are living through one of the most serious moments of this generation. How the White House and local officials respond will determine America’s future. People are angry, and blood is in the streets. Combine that with America’s collapsing economic system and endless foreign entanglements, and it’s clear our nation is on the precipice of total chaos. Like cancer, it will only spread unless it’s treated. And soon.”

I do not like watching long videos, but at least listen to the first 15 minutes, because this is serious business, and maybe it’s a good moment to move out of the country. Not sure if anywhere in the United States of America is going to be safe, because the States are obviously no longer united. As Tucker says, there is nothing worse than a civil war, and yet Americans are witnessing the beginning of such a horror.

Footage published on Wednesday, the 27th, shows Alex Pretti kicking an immigration agent’s car before getting thrown to the ground during a confrontation less than two weeks before he was shot and killed in Minneapolis.

The News Movement was the outlet that captured the incident on Jan. 13. It said in an X post that it “appears to be Alex Pretti interacting with federal immigration agents” and that it had the clip analyzed by the BBC, whose facial recognition technology confirmed his identity to a 97% degree of accuracy.”

