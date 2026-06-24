It is a simple anti-aging revolution I am proposing. The modern anti-aging movement is exploding with billion-dollar laboratories, genetic manipulation, experimental technologies, and complex programs available only to the wealthy. The dream is ancient: humans have always wanted to push back against time. Today, scientists search deep inside the genome, manipulate biological pathways, and spend fortunes trying to unlock the secrets of longevity. Yet the most important answers may not be the most complicated or expensive ones. They may be the simplest elements of life itself.

The medical world believes it is on the verge of breakthroughs in life-extension technologies. Yes, we have technology and knowledge that make it easier than ever to live a long life, even amid increasing toxicities from chemicals, heavy metals, and radiation. But we are being bombarded by stress on all levels, not just physical stressors, but mental, emotional, and spiritual stress, so we have to be proactive in our quest for health and longevity.

Remembering that less than half of Americans can afford medical expenses and access to quality health care, spending millions of dollars a year on anti-aging protocols does not make much sense. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, and ChatGPT’s Sam Altman are among the latest in a long line of American tycoons to throw their wealth behind regenerative medicine. Bezos is reported to have invested $3 billion — the biggest biotechnology company launch of all time — in Altos Labs, which he co-founded with Russian-born billionaire Yuri Milner in 2021. The startup hired top scientists to research how to reverse the aging process and pursue biological reprogramming technology, allowing scientists to rejuvenate cells in a lab.

Aging is essentially: energy failure → repair failure → accumulated damage. A young organism is constantly repairing. An old organism is not simply damaged — it is losing the ability to keep up with repair. We do not have to spend billions on anti-aging to come to this conclusion. The technology and most important substances needed already exist. Chinese longevity treatments that have their elite swapping out organs in their quest to live to 150. Unfortunately, their approach and operations damage the veins that connect the transplanted organs. Real anti-aging treatments would double as anti-disease treatments, for if we do not suffer from disease, we will, of course, live longer. So if we really want to live longer, it would be helpful to look at the root causes of disease.

It seems it would break the backs of most doctors and anti-aging specialists to address the basics, things like nutritional deficiencies and medicines like magnesium, bicarbonates, carbon dioxide, oxygen, iodine, selenium, and hydrogen. Too simple, too effective, too safe, too easy, too inexpensive.

The problem isn’t that the big spenders’ science is fake. Epigenetic reprogramming is real. Senolytics have mechanistic plausibility. Telomere extension can be demonstrated in a lab. The problem is that none of it addresses the terrain the cells are living in.

You can rejuvenate a cell’s epigenetic markers in a dish and then drop it back into a magnesium-deficient, bicarbonate-depleted, chronically inflamed, sympathetically overactivated internal environment—and it will degrade again. The million-dollar intervention buys you nothing if the upstream conditions remain broken.

The quest for longevity has gone mainstream as more people seek ways to reverse the aging process. People are resorting to IV treatments, saunas, and luxury longevity clinics to extend their lifespan. Many longevity centers offer packages or retreats that can be pretty pricey — sometimes upwards of tens of thousands of dollars a week. One would expect them to be among the best places to get practical longevity guidance. For well under 10,000 dollars, one can build a world-class longevity center in one’s own home and have that investment yield years, not weeks, of treatment.

The Basics of Aging

Aging is not merely the passing of years. It is the gradual loss of biological efficiency. Cells lose energy. Mitochondria weaken. Oxidative stress increases. Inflammation accumulates. Circulation declines. Membranes lose flexibility. The body slowly loses its ability to repair itself. The most intelligent anti-aging approach is therefore not to force the body into youth, but to restore the fundamental conditions that allow life to flourish.

The first principle of real anti-aging medicine is supporting energy production. A young cell is an energetic cell. The mitochondria — the power plants of the body — depend on oxygen delivery, mineral balance, healthy membranes, and efficient metabolism; when mitochondrial function declines, fatigue, inflammation, degeneration, and accelerated aging follow.

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