Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron's avatar
Ron
1d

And worse. As long as geoengineering with toxic nanoparticles is allowed to continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Sircus
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
1d

The Great Snow Cover Debate: Are we seeing more snow or less?

https://wattsupwiththat.com/climate_tv_video/the-great-snow-cover-debate-are-we-seeing-more-snow-or-less/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture