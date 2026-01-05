Multiple areas of the United States have been absolutely hammered by record snowfall and bitter cold this Winter, and Syracuse, NY, is among the hardest hit. It has been a fierce winter in the United States, with much of the country hit by severe frigid temperatures over the past several weeks. However, this is just the beginning of Winter. Storm after storm is being announced, and it seems like it’s not going to stop. Hope you are up for a long, cold, snowy winter. For a few hundred million, if not a billion people, it’s going to be hard to believe in man-made global warming.

Yet we read on December 28 pathetic statements from the mainstream press that, according to National Geographic, warmer winters mean that the atmosphere holds more moisture, making blizzards more likely to occur. Climate experts are famous for saying there would be no more snow.

The day before Christmas, prominent meteorologist Ryan Maue issued a warning about what could be a “full load” Arctic blast coming in early January. He said, “Need to keep a close eye on the historically cold air building over Western Canada and Alaska. We rarely see this type of cold during the past 1,000 years.” Now that’s a profound statement coming from a climate expert.

For decades, including in earlier IPCC reports, scientists stated that

warming would reduce the frequency of extreme cold events, particularly

nighttime lows, because the Arctic cold source region would weaken.

Yet the press, government, and climate experts insist we are facing catastrophic global warming. It does not look like anybody has been so wrong about something as big as climate change in history. What we hear constantly are things like the Mohawk Valley will get hit with another band of lake effect snow that could bring up to 30 inches of snow in some areas. Or a warning to postpone all travel. Syracuse, New York, has already logged 76 inches of snow this season, nearly double its annual average. Miami saw out 2025 with its coldest New Year’s Eve in 25 years.

In a world without snow, according to the climate experts we see, again, before Christmas, Teton Pass Highway is buried beneath avalanche debris after road workers set off a large controlled slide early Monday morning. The Jackson Hole News & Guide, a local news outlet, reported that the debris is as deep as 35 feet, containing dense, wet snow.

Cold has fully locked in across Canada. Braeburn plunged to -55.7 °C (-68.3F) (on December 23), the lowest December temperature recorded anywhere in Canada since 1975 (-56.7 °C / -70.1F) and an all-time record for the station.

The deep freeze extended to Faro, with -52.5C (-62.5F), to Nursery and Rabbit Kettle in the Northwest Territories, which reached -52.2C (-62.0F), to Carmacks, with -51.8C (-61.2F), to Pelly Ranch at -50.5C (-58.9F), and to Beaver Creek with -50.2C (-58.4F).

Extreme Temperature Changes

Atlanta flipped from near 70F (21C) highs to near 28F (-2C)

lows. Minneapolis and Chicago tanked into the single digits, with

Minneapolis–St. Paul received half a foot of snow in 24 hours.

The Plains and the Mississippi Valley saw a 40° to 60° drop in temperature between last Sunday and Monday. I live in subtropical Brazil, where it’s summer, and the news is that a cold air mass is approaching the country and is expected to cause a considerable drop in temperatures in different regions over the next few days. The cooling is expected to be so pronounced that frost may form in the South, even at the peak of summer. I see the predictions for the change happening over my head, and I will take out my winter clothes.

