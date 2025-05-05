Dr.Sircus

TriTorch
1h

Fauci then:

You take is and then a year goes by and everyone's fine | And then you say, "okay, that's good", let's give it to 500 people". | And then a year goes by and everyone's fine. | So then you say, "well now let's give it to thousands of people". | And then you find out it takes 12 years for all hell to break loose. | And then, what have you done? —Fauci on the AIDS Vaccine

Fauci in 2020:

We need to lean on the conservatives to line up and take a highly experiential drug on a brand new platform that has been tested for 3 months for a cold.

I hear it's hot where he's headed. Reference: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-doormats-of-the-new-world-order

Easyrider4
1h

Take his pension and spend it to cover the costs of his prosecution and eventual imprisonment. Then do not pass his pension on to his family, give it to the vaccine damaged victims of his crimes.

