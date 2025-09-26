At the UN General Assembly, Donald Trump called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.” He mocked the “carbon footprint” scam, slammed Europe for bankrupting itself on renewables, and warned every nation: “If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr. writes, “The Left constantly subjects us to propaganda about the alleged danger posed by “climate change” or “global warming.” They assure us that we must “follow the science,” which, it is claimed, has proved that the rise in global temperatures caused by fossil fuels, which emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, will soon result in catastrophe unless we “green” the economy. Under brain-dead “President” Joe Biden, extensive steps were taken towards “greening.” Fortunately, Donald Trump has rolled back some of these steps, but the constant barrage of the Left is a continuing menace. The Left reacts with horror to any attempt to question “climate change.” They say that skeptics should be denied their right of free speech, just as they called for the suppression of those who warned of the dangers of Covid vaccinations, who, it turned out, were entirely correct. Noam Chomsky has said that Trump’s efforts in his first term to end “greening” made him a worse war criminal than Hitler.” Noam is an idiot.

Coldest Start to September on Record

At least seven states reported record lows as an early-season chill spread across the eastern U.S. The NWS’s Weather Prediction Center confirmed records in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Missouri, and Alabama, with ties logged in Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, and Connecticut.

Frost advisories were extended across parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, where overnight readings in the low 30s (–1 °C to 1 °C) threatened crops and gardens. Sioux City, South Dakota, dropped to 36F (2.2C), breaking its 1986 record, while Mitchell fell to 35F (1.7C), a mark last seen in 1898. A few days later, we read: Early September is delivering November-like chill across large swathes of the United States. On Saturday, Sheridan, Wyoming, posted 31F (–0.6C), while Baker, Montana, dropped to 30F (–1.1C) — both new records. Livingston tied its 32°F (0 °C) mark. Patchy frost was reported across ranchland, a rare sight for September’s opening week. In Minnesota, Duluth tied its 1904 record at just 52°F (11.1 °C), Hibbing set a new low maximum at 50°F (10 °C), and Ashland, Wisconsin, broke its 1926 mark with 53°F (11.7 °C). International Falls tied its 53°F (11.7 °C) record, and Brainerd matched 57°F (13.9 °C).

Nebraska’s Coldest Late-Summer Stretch in Almost a Century

Central Nebraska has just endured one of its coldest late-August to early-September periods on record. From August 23 through September 7, daily highs in Hastings averaged just 73.9°F (23°C) with lows at 56.8°F (14°C). Grand Island wasn’t far off, with highs of 74.2°F (23 °C) and lows of 55.9°F (13 °C). Both sites ran about 7°F (4°C) below normal for the stretch. According to the National Weather Service, this was the second-coolest such period on record (since 1935) for Hastings and the fourth-coolest for Grand Island (since 1896).

Stanley, Virginia, just logged its coolest August in 57 years.

Afternoon highs averaged 79.9°F (27 °C), more than 5°F below normal. The thermometer hit 90°F (32°C) only once, on Aug 17, topping out at 91°F (33°C). By comparison, August 1988 averaged 89.4°F (32 °C) with 20 days above 90°F. Lows averaged 61.3°F (16 °C), with the monthly minimum of 49°F (9 °C) posted on Aug 30. Records fell, including on August 28, when 51°F (11°C) surpassed a 1969 benchmark.

Stanley’s chill was no anomaly. NOAA data show the U.S. as a whole endured a markedly cool August — finishing cooler than August 1904 and many Augusts since.

Siberia in Russia

Siberia Plunges to -22.6°C (-8.7°F). The freeze across Siberia has intensified, delivering Russia its lowest September temperature in four years. On Sept 25, Batagay-Alyta (Sakkyryr Airport) sank to -22.6 °C (-8.7F), the coldest September mark anywhere in Russia since Delyankir’s -24°C (-11.2°F) in 2021. The nation’s all-time September record remains -27.6 °C (-17.7°F) at Ilirney , back in 1965.

