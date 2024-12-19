It is with a heavy heart that I bring the mainstream news from Reuters that Pfizer does not expect the Trump administration to make major changes to vaccine policy next year, even as the president-elect has put forward vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was invited to a dinner party with President-elect Donald Trump last week, where he met with executives from Big Pharma, including Robert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, who made $billions under Trump’s first term, by securing from Trump an FDA emergency-use authorization for the first COVID-19 injections for the U.S., along with exclusive distributor rights in Israel for Pfizer’s deadly COVID-19 “vaccine.”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told analysts, “I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relationship with Mr. Kennedy,” Bourla said during an investor call.

Pfizer’s own study shows their COVID vaccines increase

your risk of serious adverse events (up to 71% higher).

Also attending the dinner at Trump’s residence in Florida was his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, a lformer lobbyist for Pfizer. There is a big stink being made in the media about polio vaccines and not a word about the dangers of Pfizer mRNA vaccines that are doing a world of hurt.

The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Up to 40% More Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated. Also, read The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated Getting Worse Over Time.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Betrays Entire “Health Freedom” Movement

Many have been hoping that the Kennedy-Trump team would bring some sanity to the FDA and the medical-industrial complex in general. That now seems unlikely as Kennedy gladly dines with one of the greatest terrorists on the planet, Pfizer’s Robert Bourla. One must worry. Are good guys meeting up with the bad guys, or are all the bad guys getting together?

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS