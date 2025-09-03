For decades, mainstream cardiology has reduced atherosclerosis to a cholesterol problem. The solution offered is simple: lower LDL with statins, thin the blood, and operate when necessary. And that is why modern cardiology is a complete failure. Their story and practice of medicine are both incomplete and dangerous. Atherosclerosis is not only about fats; it is about oxygen starvation, acidic microenvironments, and microbial infiltration — especially fungi. To treat the arteries as mere clogged pipes is to overlook the complex ecology of disease that occurs within them. Atherosclerosis isn’t merely clogged arteries—it is arteries starved of oxygen, invaded by fungi, and acidified by the environment.

Atherosclerosis is generally described as an inflammatory and degenerative disease of the arteries, involving:

Endothelial damage (the inner lining of blood vessels)

Oxidized LDL cholesterol deposits in arterial walls

Immune response & chronic inflammation

Plaque formation that narrows and stiffens arteries

However, in recent decades, researchers have discovered infectious footprints within arterial plaques — bacteria, viruses, and, in particular, fungi. Several studies have identified fungal DNA and antigens inside atherosclerotic plaques. Common culprits:

Candida albicans (the most common human fungal pathogen)

Aspergillus species

Cryptococcus

Chronic Low-Grade Infection

Fungal organisms can persist in the bloodstream at very low levels.

They trigger immune activation and chronic inflammation, which are key to the development of atherosclerosis.

Molecular Mimicry

Fungal cell wall components (like β-glucans and mannans) can confuse the immune system, leading to auto-inflammatory reactions against blood vessels.

Endothelial Dysfunction

Fungi can damage or adhere to endothelial cells, making the vascular lining more permeable to cholesterol and toxins.

Pro-Coagulant Effects

Fungal infections are associated with increased platelet aggregation and clotting, which accelerates plaque instability.

Hypoxia: The Suffocation of Arteries

This is the final chapter I am adding to the second edition of the above book.

In all severe disease states, we find a concomitant low oxygen state.

Low oxygen in the body tissues is a sure indicator of disease.

Hypoxia, or lack of oxygen in the tissues, is the

fundamental cause for all degenerative diseases.

Dr. Stephen Levine – Molecular Biologist

Healthy arteries are alive and require oxygen, which is delivered through the tiny vasa vasorum. When plaques thicken the arterial walls, this hinders the oxygen supply. Starved tissues suffocate. Hypoxia, a condition characterized by low oxygen levels, is not a passive bystander. It drives cardiovascular disease:

Inflammation ignites – Oxygen deprivation activates HIF-1α, a hypoxia-inducible factor that switches on inflammatory and atherogenic genes (Semenza 2014; Akhtar et al. 2015).

Cholesterol sticks – Hypoxia promotes uptake of oxidized LDL, fueling foam cell formation (Feng et al. 2017).

Plaques destabilize – Hypoxic tissue releases VEGF, prompting the formation of fragile new blood vessels that rupture within plaques (Sluimer et al. 2008).

The cycle is vicious: Plaque → hypoxia → more plaque → more hypoxia. Oxygen, Hydrogen, and CO2 restore life to suffocating tissues.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS