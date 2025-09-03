Beyond Cholesterol: Atherosclerosis, Hypoxia, Acidity, and Fungi: Restoring the Terrain with Bicarbonate
For decades, mainstream cardiology has reduced atherosclerosis to a cholesterol problem. The solution offered is simple: lower LDL with statins, thin the blood, and operate when necessary. And that is why modern cardiology is a complete failure. Their story and practice of medicine are both incomplete and dangerous. Atherosclerosis is not only about fats; it is about oxygen starvation, acidic microenvironments, and microbial infiltration — especially fungi. To treat the arteries as mere clogged pipes is to overlook the complex ecology of disease that occurs within them. Atherosclerosis isn’t merely clogged arteries—it is arteries starved of oxygen, invaded by fungi, and acidified by the environment.
Atherosclerosis is generally described as an inflammatory and degenerative disease of the arteries, involving:
Endothelial damage (the inner lining of blood vessels)
Oxidized LDL cholesterol deposits in arterial walls
Immune response & chronic inflammation
Plaque formation that narrows and stiffens arteries
However, in recent decades, researchers have discovered infectious footprints within arterial plaques — bacteria, viruses, and, in particular, fungi. Several studies have identified fungal DNA and antigens inside atherosclerotic plaques. Common culprits:
Candida albicans (the most common human fungal pathogen)
Aspergillus species
Cryptococcus
Chronic Low-Grade Infection
Fungal organisms can persist in the bloodstream at very low levels.
They trigger immune activation and chronic inflammation, which are key to the development of atherosclerosis.
Molecular Mimicry
Fungal cell wall components (like β-glucans and mannans) can confuse the immune system, leading to auto-inflammatory reactions against blood vessels.
Endothelial Dysfunction
Fungi can damage or adhere to endothelial cells, making the vascular lining more permeable to cholesterol and toxins.
Pro-Coagulant Effects
Fungal infections are associated with increased platelet aggregation and clotting, which accelerates plaque instability.
Hypoxia: The Suffocation of Arteries
This is the final chapter I am adding to the second edition of the above book.
In all severe disease states, we find a concomitant low oxygen state.
Low oxygen in the body tissues is a sure indicator of disease.
Hypoxia, or lack of oxygen in the tissues, is the
fundamental cause for all degenerative diseases.
Dr. Stephen Levine – Molecular Biologist
Healthy arteries are alive and require oxygen, which is delivered through the tiny vasa vasorum. When plaques thicken the arterial walls, this hinders the oxygen supply. Starved tissues suffocate. Hypoxia, a condition characterized by low oxygen levels, is not a passive bystander. It drives cardiovascular disease:
Inflammation ignites – Oxygen deprivation activates HIF-1α, a hypoxia-inducible factor that switches on inflammatory and atherogenic genes (Semenza 2014; Akhtar et al. 2015).
Cholesterol sticks – Hypoxia promotes uptake of oxidized LDL, fueling foam cell formation (Feng et al. 2017).
Plaques destabilize – Hypoxic tissue releases VEGF, prompting the formation of fragile new blood vessels that rupture within plaques (Sluimer et al. 2008).
The cycle is vicious: Plaque → hypoxia → more plaque → more hypoxia. Oxygen, Hydrogen, and CO2 restore life to suffocating tissues.
Dr.Sircus is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What about bioidentical hormones for men and for women? I read by I think several doctors, Dr Jonathan Wright retired, and some others that maintaining bioidentical hormones after age 50 and to stay on those compounded hormone therapy creams for life, will help strengthen the heart and prevent clogged arteries too.