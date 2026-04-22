Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Ceylong's avatar
Dawn Ceylong
1d

And so often wrong because treats each symptom separately- never considers system as a whole- parcels you out to multiple specialists before diagnosis is ever identified. They also NEVER lay hands on you to examine you head to toe and /or to palpate deeply either

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture