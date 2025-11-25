Dr.Sircus

Bicarbonate & Cancer: The Most Basic Form of Chemotherapy

Dr. Sircus
Nov 25, 2025

Dr. Sircus explains why bicarbonate should be considered a foundational cancer treatment — not an “alternative.”
Unlike pharmaceutical chemotherapy, it’s non-toxic, broad-acting, and supports the body’s natural healing rhythm.

In this video, you’ll learn:

  • How bicarbonate forces cancer cells to restart their circadian rhythm, disrupting their 24/7 growth cycle.

  • Why cancer thrives in acidic, oxygen-poor environments — and how bicarbonate reverses that.

  • How bicarbonate neutralizes lactic acid, reactivating killer T cells, the immune system’s “marines.”

  • The link between alkaline conditions and immune performance.

  • How to create magnesium bicarbonate water at home for daily health.

📗 From his classic work Sodium Bicarbonate – Rich Man’s Poor Man’s Cancer Treatment:
Learn how bicarbonate acts as a real, safe, and effective medicine for both prevention and treatment.

Sodium Bicarbonate E-Book

💬 “Bicarbonate is not alternative medicine — it’s real medicine, and it won’t hurt you.”

👉 Follow Dr. Sircus on Substack for free to receive his weekly writings and videos, or become a paid member for exclusive access to his advanced natural medicine teachings.

