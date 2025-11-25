Bicarbonate & Cancer: The Most Basic Form of Chemotherapy

Dr. Sircus explains why bicarbonate should be considered a foundational cancer treatment — not an “alternative.”

Unlike pharmaceutical chemotherapy, it’s non-toxic, broad-acting, and supports the body’s natural healing rhythm.

In this video, you’ll learn:

How bicarbonate forces cancer cells to restart their circadian rhythm , disrupting their 24/7 growth cycle.

Why cancer thrives in acidic, oxygen-poor environments — and how bicarbonate reverses that.

How bicarbonate neutralizes lactic acid , reactivating killer T cells , the immune system’s “marines.”

The link between alkaline conditions and immune performance.

How to create magnesium bicarbonate water at home for daily health.

Learn how bicarbonate acts as a real, safe, and effective medicine for both prevention and treatment.

"Bicarbonate is not alternative medicine — it's real medicine, and it won't hurt you."

