Bicarbonate & CO₂: The Twin Medicines Modern Doctors Ignore

In this new in-depth video, Dr. Sircus reveals the true medical power of sodium bicarbonate and carbon dioxide (CO₂) — two substances that are absolutely essential for life and healing.

As he explains, the stomach, pancreas, and kidneys all produce bicarbonate to neutralize acidity, but as we age, production declines, leading to widespread bicarbonate deficiency.

He shows how restoring bicarbonate and CO₂ levels can rebalance oxygenation, pH, and immunity, making it one of the most effective and affordable natural treatments in existence.

In this free preview, Dr. Sircus discusses:

Why bicarbonate and CO₂ are “twin sisters” in human physiology

The connection between pH, oxygen, and disease prevention

The hidden reason chronic acidity fuels cancer and inflammation

Simple home applications to alkalize and restore the body

Why pharmaceutical “safe” drugs are far more toxic than bicarbonate

📚 Dr. Sircus has written three books on bicarbonate and CO₂ — including

👉 Sodium Bicarbonate – Rich Man’s, Poor Man’s Cancer Treatment

— where he shows how bicarbonate therapy became a real medical revolution.

