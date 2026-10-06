Bicarbonate & Magnesium: The Ultimate Shield Against Toxic Air

Dr. Sircus explains why magnesium and bicarbonate are central to his approach to protecting the body in increasingly polluted environments.

Air pollution is an unavoidable reality for millions of people living in cities. Add wildfire smoke and other environmental contaminants, and Dr. Sircus believes the question should not only be what is in the air — but how we support the body when exposed to it.

In this video, he focuses on two of the most basic substances in his medicine: bicarbonate and magnesium.

Dr. Sircus explains why he considers bicarbonate a first-line substance in his approach to environmental toxicity and why magnesium is equally important for maintaining the cellular energy and biological processes involved in the body’s natural detoxification systems.

He discusses:

Why environmental toxicity is an increasing concern in cities

Why he places bicarbonate at the center of his approach to toxic exposures

The relationship between bicarbonate and CO₂

Why magnesium is essential for ATP and cellular energy

How magnesium status relates to the body’s natural detoxification processes

The relationship between magnesium and glutathione

Why magnesium deficiency may leave the body less prepared to deal with environmental stress

Why magnesium bicarbonate water combines two substances central to his approach

📚 Book Referenced by Dr. Sircus

Dr. Sircus explicitly references:

Rich Man Poor Man’s Cancer Treatment

He explains that he wrote the book nearly two decades ago after learning about the use of bicarbonate in the context of uranium toxicity.

👉 Explore Rich Man Poor Man’s Cancer Treatment to go deeper into Dr. Sircus’ work with bicarbonate and its place in his broader approach to medicine.

He also mentions that he is currently writing a book on CO₂ medicine, describing bicarbonate and carbon dioxide as “twin sisters,” but he does not provide the book’s title in this discussion.