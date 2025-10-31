Dr.Sircus

Bicarbonate, Iodine & THC Oil: A Powerful Natural Skin Cancer Solution

Dr. Sircus
Oct 31, 2025
4
4
How to Treat Skin Cancer Naturally — Without Fear or Surgery

Dr. Sircus shares a simple yet powerful method that has worked for him multiple times: a combination of iodine and THC oil (medical cannabis).

Inspired by Dr. Tullio Simoncini, who was persecuted for defining cancer as a fungus and treating it with bicarbonate, Dr. Sircus explains how these natural antifungal agents — iodine and THC — can be applied directly to suspicious skin lesions.

In this video, you’ll learn:

  • Why cancer behaves like a fungus

  • How iodine acts as a natural antifungal and cancer defense

  • How THC oil soothes and supports healing

  • How to safely apply this combination at home

💬 Note: This content is for educational purposes — always consult your trusted health professional.

Note: This content is for educational purposes — always consult your trusted health professional.

By Dr. Sircus

