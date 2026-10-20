Bicarbonate: The Simple Solution for Urban Pollution & Heavy Metals

Traffic pollution, smoke from wildfires, heavy metals, and other contaminants can place additional stress on the body. In this video, Dr. Sircus discusses why he considers bicarbonate one of the simplest tools for supporting the body’s response to environmental toxicity.

Drawing from his recent experience in Brasília, Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Air pollution from cars and densely populated cities

• Pollution associated with large forest fires

• His concerns about mercury, cadmium, and other heavy metals

• Why he believes environmental toxicity contributes to bicarbonate depletion

• Sodium, potassium, and magnesium bicarbonate

• The relationship between bicarbonate and CO₂

• Why bicarbonate has remained central to his medical philosophy

• Why inexpensive substances are often overlooked in conventional medicine

Dr. Sircus also explains how his research into bicarbonate began after speaking with Dr. Tullio Simoncini and subsequently investigating its medical applications.

For Dr. Sircus, the larger issue extends far beyond individual cities. Environmental contaminants can be found in air, water, food, and soil, making the body’s ability to handle toxic exposures increasingly important.

His message is simple: when thinking about pollution, don’t only think about what you’re breathing — think about how the body responds to it.

📘 Book Mentioned: Rich Man Poor Man’s Cancer Treatment

Dr. Sircus discusses how his research into bicarbonate contributed to the development of this book.

👉 Get the book:

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/sodium-bicarbonate-second-edition-e-book/

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.