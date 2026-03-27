We are already in the early stages of an agricultural apocalypse, and many Americans and people around the world are suffering and dying. With the Middle East war continuing, Qatar shutting down gas production, and both China and Russia blocking fertilizer exports, and super floods in Brazil, energy and fertilizer prices are up considerably; trouble will reach millions, if not billions, of stomachs. It’s a world of trouble. And both social and mainstream media are doing a horrible job of reporting on reality.

One small example, for American Sarah Lawhun, the soaring price of gas means she’s eating one less meal a day. A careful budgeter, Lawhun has spent nearly $70 more at the pump this month. She’s trying to offset the increase by skipping lunch at work as an environmental scientist, saving about $30 a week on homemade sandwiches and salads, but leaving her feeling tired and hungry. She represents just the tip of the iceberg that will become an increasing concern for many people and countries.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 37 percent of Americans

(over a third of Americans) are having trouble paying their most

basic bills, so things have been getting tighter over the past few years.

This shocking video from Bauru (São Paulo state interior, March 25, 2026) is a dramatic snapshot of streets turned into raging brown rivers, cars floating, and businesses inundated. But zoom out, and it’s not isolated: southeastern Brazil has been hammered by extreme rains, floods, and landslides in recent weeks, with earlier events in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro already killing dozens and causing massive damage.

Brazil is one of the world’s top agricultural powerhouses (No. 1 or 2 exporter of soybeans, corn, sugar, coffee, beef, and orange juice). São Paulo state and the surrounding interior (including the Bauru region) are key farming and logistics hubs. Flooding like this right before/during planting or harvest seasons can:

Destroy standing crops or delay planting.

Disrupt transport (roads flooded → trucks can’t move grain/fertilizer).

Contaminate soil and water with sediment/pollutants.

Talking about wild, wild weather, overnight temperatures were on track to drop 60 degrees in Texas as the press has been crying about the early record heat. My wife called it early during COVID. She used one word to describe our times: “APOCALYPSE.”

“What we have are wars, weather extremes, and supply-chain fragility quietly compounding the iatrogenic damage from the bioweapons (virus + mRNA shots), while regulators and pharma stay focused on ‘rare side effects’ and keep the shots on the market,” reports Grok. Rare in the case of our demented health and medical officials, actually, is in all likelihood, translating into the millions. My emotional response to Grok, “Wow, talking about a big picture of collapse.”

Let’s not forget the world has 350 trillion in debt.

This pattern of extreme rainfall is not new. In July 2021, record-breaking rains in western Germany triggered catastrophic flooding in the Ahr Valley and surrounding regions, killing approximately 180–196 people in Germany alone — the country’s deadliest natural disaster in decades. Entire towns were devastated as rivers burst their banks with terrifying speed. And of course, in many places, we are seeing record snow and cold when the media has only warned of record heat and no more snow.

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