Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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beth's avatar
beth
11h

We know the extreme weather from chem trails, white lines in the skies, to push too much rain in some areas to cause flooding, push an extreme cold front so Florida had two nights this Feb with 20 degrees for over 12 hours, killing some billion in crops just in Florida alone. Bill Gates has patents on chem trails putting massive amounts of heavy metals and viruses sprayed in the skies on all of us. Farmers report extreme chem trail planes flying over their farm land poisoning the land. Farmers say they are now being forced to spray mrna on all crops and feed or inject farm animals w mrna to poison the food supply. Bill Gates stated in some world leader meeting, that he plans the next planned demic for 2027 to kill even more with the slow kill s... and those that manage to avoid the s..., he said will be poisoned from chem trails and crops sprayed w mrna and farm animals injected w mrna. Bill Gates stated several years ago in a globalist world leader meeting that he will have mrna added to all pet s.... to slow kill off the pets and plans to eliminate all pets and farm animals for the masses in the next few years. Mrna is now being added to pet s.... this year, just as Bill Gates had stated at the globalist world leaders meeting. Many in pet groups have pets that suffered or died from the new mrna s.... Mrna being added to baby and toddler and children s.... and of course to all adult, and senior s.... All you can do is avoid all s... to save your life and health, family life and health, and pets life and health. And learn how to grow fruit trees, nut trees, nut bushes, fruit bushes, veggies, tomatoes, potatoes, mushrooms, sprouted greens, etc many youtube videos show what food producing plants are the easiest to grow. Avoid the commercial nurseries as they all sell stuff that fails and makes you spend more money. So just start learning the true easy food producing trees, bushes, plants to grow in your yard or porch patio. This all is very depressing, as many just follow the tv lies and don't learn the truth. If all started learning the truth, things would improve, but most I see are just sheeple, believe in tv lies, they hate God because tv is pushing satanic everything. I don't have much hope anymore. I try to live healthy, avoid the toxins. But not easy as the globalists want everything toxic to cause chronic illness and disease. Bill Gates states with AI, there will be no jobs, so the utmost importance to kill off 90% of the population and keep 10% around to work as slaves for the globalist families doing the hard work of growing the globalists organic food. Says the slaves will own nothing, and be given limited food and shelter and killed off once they cannot work hard. Bill Gates seems to have his hands in everything to kill off the population

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
7h

Have you not read the book of revelation or the warnings throughout the New Testament. We have been warned. We are here because of each of us and our ancestors. GOD told us what to do for HIM to heal our lands. Humble, repent, seek and follow GOD, stop worshipping false idols...we haven't followed HIS words. We have gotten worse. As we are told would happen.

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