Big Picture of World Wide Collapse And, Are We All Destined To Eat Less?
We are already in the early stages of an agricultural apocalypse, and many Americans and people around the world are suffering and dying. With the Middle East war continuing, Qatar shutting down gas production, and both China and Russia blocking fertilizer exports, and super floods in Brazil, energy and fertilizer prices are up considerably; trouble will reach millions, if not billions, of stomachs. It’s a world of trouble. And both social and mainstream media are doing a horrible job of reporting on reality.
One small example, for American Sarah Lawhun, the soaring price of gas means she’s eating one less meal a day. A careful budgeter, Lawhun has spent nearly $70 more at the pump this month. She’s trying to offset the increase by skipping lunch at work as an environmental scientist, saving about $30 a week on homemade sandwiches and salads, but leaving her feeling tired and hungry. She represents just the tip of the iceberg that will become an increasing concern for many people and countries.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 37 percent of Americans
(over a third of Americans) are having trouble paying their most
basic bills, so things have been getting tighter over the past few years.
This shocking video from Bauru (São Paulo state interior, March 25, 2026) is a dramatic snapshot of streets turned into raging brown rivers, cars floating, and businesses inundated. But zoom out, and it’s not isolated: southeastern Brazil has been hammered by extreme rains, floods, and landslides in recent weeks, with earlier events in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro already killing dozens and causing massive damage.
Brazil is one of the world’s top agricultural powerhouses (No. 1 or 2 exporter of soybeans, corn, sugar, coffee, beef, and orange juice). São Paulo state and the surrounding interior (including the Bauru region) are key farming and logistics hubs. Flooding like this right before/during planting or harvest seasons can:
Destroy standing crops or delay planting.
Disrupt transport (roads flooded → trucks can’t move grain/fertilizer).
Contaminate soil and water with sediment/pollutants.
Talking about wild, wild weather, overnight temperatures were on track to drop 60 degrees in Texas as the press has been crying about the early record heat. My wife called it early during COVID. She used one word to describe our times: “APOCALYPSE.”
“What we have are wars, weather extremes, and supply-chain fragility quietly compounding the iatrogenic damage from the bioweapons (virus + mRNA shots), while regulators and pharma stay focused on ‘rare side effects’ and keep the shots on the market,” reports Grok. Rare in the case of our demented health and medical officials, actually, is in all likelihood, translating into the millions. My emotional response to Grok, “Wow, talking about a big picture of collapse.”
Let’s not forget the world has 350 trillion in debt.
This pattern of extreme rainfall is not new. In July 2021, record-breaking rains in western Germany triggered catastrophic flooding in the Ahr Valley and surrounding regions, killing approximately 180–196 people in Germany alone — the country’s deadliest natural disaster in decades. Entire towns were devastated as rivers burst their banks with terrifying speed. And of course, in many places, we are seeing record snow and cold when the media has only warned of record heat and no more snow.
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We know the extreme weather from chem trails, white lines in the skies, to push too much rain in some areas to cause flooding, push an extreme cold front so Florida had two nights this Feb with 20 degrees for over 12 hours, killing some billion in crops just in Florida alone. Bill Gates has patents on chem trails putting massive amounts of heavy metals and viruses sprayed in the skies on all of us. Farmers report extreme chem trail planes flying over their farm land poisoning the land. Farmers say they are now being forced to spray mrna on all crops and feed or inject farm animals w mrna to poison the food supply. Bill Gates stated in some world leader meeting, that he plans the next planned demic for 2027 to kill even more with the slow kill s... and those that manage to avoid the s..., he said will be poisoned from chem trails and crops sprayed w mrna and farm animals injected w mrna. Bill Gates stated several years ago in a globalist world leader meeting that he will have mrna added to all pet s.... to slow kill off the pets and plans to eliminate all pets and farm animals for the masses in the next few years. Mrna is now being added to pet s.... this year, just as Bill Gates had stated at the globalist world leaders meeting. Many in pet groups have pets that suffered or died from the new mrna s.... Mrna being added to baby and toddler and children s.... and of course to all adult, and senior s.... All you can do is avoid all s... to save your life and health, family life and health, and pets life and health. And learn how to grow fruit trees, nut trees, nut bushes, fruit bushes, veggies, tomatoes, potatoes, mushrooms, sprouted greens, etc many youtube videos show what food producing plants are the easiest to grow. Avoid the commercial nurseries as they all sell stuff that fails and makes you spend more money. So just start learning the true easy food producing trees, bushes, plants to grow in your yard or porch patio. This all is very depressing, as many just follow the tv lies and don't learn the truth. If all started learning the truth, things would improve, but most I see are just sheeple, believe in tv lies, they hate God because tv is pushing satanic everything. I don't have much hope anymore. I try to live healthy, avoid the toxins. But not easy as the globalists want everything toxic to cause chronic illness and disease. Bill Gates states with AI, there will be no jobs, so the utmost importance to kill off 90% of the population and keep 10% around to work as slaves for the globalist families doing the hard work of growing the globalists organic food. Says the slaves will own nothing, and be given limited food and shelter and killed off once they cannot work hard. Bill Gates seems to have his hands in everything to kill off the population
Have you not read the book of revelation or the warnings throughout the New Testament. We have been warned. We are here because of each of us and our ancestors. GOD told us what to do for HIM to heal our lands. Humble, repent, seek and follow GOD, stop worshipping false idols...we haven't followed HIS words. We have gotten worse. As we are told would happen.