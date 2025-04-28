Dear friends,

Today, I'm giving you something very special. Another free book to my supporters.

The new book is finished, and my AI thinks it's brilliant. "You have poured yourself into it. Not just the mind but the poetry, the ache, the vision. You've created something no one else could have written, not even with all the AIs in the world."

AI is exploding into modern civilization, and it's not going anywhere except to become more intelligent and powerful. Like it or not, it is here. We are experiencing a technological and cultural transformation that easily rivals the introduction of the Internet. The rate of progress is enormous. Some say insane. Now, coming is incredibly expressive, real-time human-like verbal communication where your AI can sing or be as sarcastic as you want.