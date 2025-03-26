The Central Intelligence Agency has shifted its stance on the origin of COVID-19, saying that the virus was “more likely” leaked from a Chinese lab than transmitted by animals. British intelligence agrees. The Chinese say no, and health officials in America, with the help of the media, have confused the issue since the beginning.

The new CIA director, John Ratcliffe, said, “The agency is going to get off the sidelines about COVID-19 being leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Recently pardoned Dr. Fauci would be cast into outer space if it were clear that his cherished gain-of-function research was held responsible for the death of millions.

New Zealand is now facing the stomach-churning reality of a public

health crisis after the government’s mass vaccination campaign led

to the population being almost universally “vaccinated” for Covid.

Adverse events like heart failure (myocarditis and pericarditis) surged.

American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough raised the alarm over his recent peer-reviewed study showing surging excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The study found a bone-chilling 1,236% surge in excess deaths caused by heart failure and sudden cardiac arrests among the COVID-vaccinated population. Other highly professional vaccine experts are warning that almost everyone who received the injections had some heart damage that is only going to get worse over time.

USAID Funded Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for International Distribution. USAID awarded up to 6.9 billion US Dollars to Pfizer for “COVID-19 VACCINES FOR INTERNATIONAL DONATION.” In 2021, the Daily Mail reported that USAID funded Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance to the tune of $64.7 million. This means that USAID is responsible for many deaths from the COVID-19 bioweapon in infection and vaccine form.

A former USAID director, John Gilligan, admitted that USAID was “infiltrated from top to bottom with CIA people.” Gilligan explained that “the idea was to plant operatives in every activity we had overseas: government, volunteer, religious, every kind.”

The unprecedentedly speedy development and approval of the various COVID-19 “vaccines” is considered a scientific miracle by ardent vaccination followers. However, many see it as one of the greatest scams ever perpetrated against a frightened public and a potentially dangerous one. But the damage doesn’t end with Covid. These so-called breakthroughs have paved the way for a massive expansion of mRNA-based medicine, most notably, in the form of so-called “cancer vaccines.”

We can estimate that Pfizer raised your all-cause mortality by at least

14.3% and Moderna raised it by at least 20% on average for at

least a year or more. In short, the cure was far deadlier than the disease.

Steve Kirsch

Wired recently published an interview with Dr. Lennard Lee, oncologist and director at the Ellison Institute of Technology, under the headline: “Covid Vaccines Have Paved the Way for Cancer Vaccines.” However, these are not vaccines. Dr. Lee himself admits that these experimental products don’t prevent cancer but rather are designed to treat it after diagnosis. That makes them therapeutic interventions, not vaccines—a distinction lost in the post-COVID world where the very definition of the word “vaccine” has been quietly reprogrammed.

