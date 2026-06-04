Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Ryn's avatar
Ryn
6h

Interesting. No profit,no patent, hence no interest in western medicine! Carbon Dioxide is also used with ozone in ozone sauna applications. It helps dilates the blood vessels to facilitate more oxygen delivery to the blood vessels. All done through skin assimilation.

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Yowza's avatar
Yowza
6h

Every time I turn around... Thanks!

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