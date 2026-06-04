Carbogen is a gas mixture—typically 5% carbon dioxide and 95% oxygen. Sometimes 7% CO₂. The name comes from the combination of carbon dioxide and oxygen. Simple. Two gases the human body depends on, combined in a ratio that exploits physiology instead of fighting it. However, the new wave of home users often use at lower percentages. Traditional Carbongen (5%) was historically used in hospital settings.

By 1900, carbogen was in regular clinical use. It made anesthesia safer. It prevented surgical collapse. It was used for pneumonia, for carbon monoxide poisoning, for asthma, for resuscitation of the newborn, for psychiatric conditions, and for cardiac emergencies. It was not fringe. It was not an alternative. It was standard medical gas therapy, available in hospitals, studied in journals, and taught in medical schools.

Yandell Henderson, a Yale physiologist, was its most prominent advocate. He called CO₂ “the chief hormone of the whole body” and spent decades demonstrating that adding CO₂ to oxygen transformed it from a supportive gas into a therapeutic one. His work was published in the best journals. His results were replicated. Carbogen was medicine.

Then it disappeared. Not gradually. Not because it was replaced by something better. It was simply abandoned. Walk into any hospital today and ask for carbogen. The respiratory therapist will look at you like you asked for leeches. They have oxygen. They have Heliox. They have nitric oxide. They do not have carbogen. They probably don’t know what it is.

The mechanism is not mysterious. It’s the Bohr effect, cerebral vascular regulation, and respiratory drive: Oxygen delivery, not just oxygen saturation. Administering pure oxygen increases arterial pO₂. But if the patient is hyperventilating—which sick, anxious, and pain-stricken patients do—their CO₂ is low. Low CO₂ levels mean hemoglobin binds oxygen more tightly. You can have 100% oxygen saturation and tissues that are suffocating. Adding 5% CO₂ to the oxygen unloads oxygen from tissues by shifting the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve to the right. The oxygen actually gets where it’s needed.

Cerebral and coronary vasodilation. CO₂ is the most potent cerebral vasodilator the body produces. Drop CO₂ and brain vessels constrict. Raise CO₂, and they open. This is why hyperventilating patients get dizzy—their brain blood flow crashes. Carbogen reverses this. It also dilates coronary arteries, increasing cardiac perfusion at the moment of greatest need.

Respiratory stimulation. CO₂ is the primary driver of the respiratory center in the brainstem. Adding CO₂ to inspired gas stimulates deeper, more effective breathing. For patients with respiratory depression from anesthesia, opioids, or illness, carbogen wakes up the drive to breathe.

pH buffering. CO₂ and bicarbonate form the body’s primary acid-base buffer. Carbogen delivers both respiratory CO₂ and, secondarily, raises bicarbonate through renal compensation over time.

This is not speculation. It’s textbook respiratory physiology. The same textbooks that explain the Bohr effect, the Haldane effect, and cerebrovascular CO₂ reactivity somehow never mention that these mechanisms can be deliberately exploited for therapy. The knowledge is there. The application is not.

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