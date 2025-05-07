Dr.Sircus

THERAPEUTIC BREATHING

Today I want to tell you about the breathing method of the famous Soviet scientist and physiologist Konstantin Pavlovich Buteyko!

The method is as follows: 👇

Inhale for 2 seconds, exhale for 3 seconds. Hold your breath for 3 seconds.

That means: inhale for 2 seconds (1...2...), then exhale for 3 seconds (1...2...3...). Then hold your breath for 3 seconds.

And so on for 15 minutes a day.

What do we get as a result?

—  The blood is saturated with carbon dioxide;

—  blood vessels are cleaned;

—  the heart muscle is relaxed;

—  the lungs are cleansed;

—  calms the nervous system.

—  insomnia disappears (I like to do it before bed)

