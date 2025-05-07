The father of modern medicine, Paracelsus (1493–1541), made use of carbon dioxide gas for therapeutic purposes, calling it Spiritus Sylvester. Paracelsus was a pioneering figure in the development of early modern medicine and pharmacology. He believed in using natural substances, including gases, minerals, and plants, for healing and treatment. CO2 has a rich study history, showing its ability to enhance circulation, optimize oxygen delivery, and promote healing.

However, medicine hides the power of CO2, which is used quietly in hospitals to make oxygen safe. Just as they hide magnesium, which, when given via injection or intravenously, can prevent death from cardiac arrest, they hide the full power of what carbon dioxide can do for patients.

CO2 is the most powerful way to release armies of oxygen into the cells. It is CO2 that liberates oxygen for healing. It also plays a key role in Nitric Oxide, a crucial gas involved in various physiological processes, including vasodilation, neurotransmission, and immune responses. Its production in the body is intricately linked to carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels, particularly in regulating cerebral blood flow.

Interaction with NO Production:

Cerebral Blood Flow Regulation: Elevated CO₂ levels (hypercapnia) can stimulate NO production in cerebral endothelial cells, leading to vasodilation and increased cerebral blood flow. This mechanism helps maintain adequate oxygen delivery to the brain during hypercapnic conditions.

Carbonic Anhydrase Role: Carbonic anhydrase (CA) can catalyze the reaction between nitrite and CO₂, especially under acidic conditions, leading to the non-enzymatic generation of NO. This pathway provides an alternative NO production means, particularly in hypoxic environments.

The endothelium (inner lining of arteries) typically protects against plaque formation by releasing nitric oxide (NO) to maintain blood vessel flexibility. Atherosclerosis, the underlying cause of heart disease and other vascular disorders, is characterized by endothelial dysfunction and a limited capacity to produce nitric oxide. It is a vicious cycle. Diseased arteries cannot generate enough protective nitric oxide, and low nitric oxide levels set the stage for further damage, hypertension, and increased risk of cardiac events.

This explains why nitroglycerin is such an effective therapy for angina. It triggers nitric oxide production, which dilates narrowed coronary arteries, improving circulation and delivering much-needed oxygen to the heart muscle.

Elevated glucose levels can lead to the uncoupling of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS), reducing nitric oxide (NO) production, which is crucial for maintaining vascular health. This process increases ROS formation, exacerbating oxidative stress.

Carbogen 5% CO2

Advanced human plaques are hypoxic. Medical scientists have tested the hypothesis that reversing hypoxia in atherosclerotic plaques by breathing carbogen gas will prevent and possibly help reverse atherosclerosis. In many pathophysiological conditions, reduced oxygen tension (hypoxia) is a known stimulus of inflammation, angiogenesis, and apoptosis. Because the same processes drive the progression of atherosclerosis, they investigated whether hypoxia was present in atherosclerosis.

They found that Carbogen restored plaque oxygenation and prevented necrotic core expansion (a significant feature responsible for plaque disruption.) After decades of sluggish progression, such plaques may suddenly cause life-threatening coronary thrombosis, presenting as an acute coronary syndrome. Most often, the culprit morphology is plaque rupture with exposure likely due to accelerated macrophage apoptosis and defective phagocytic clearance efferocytosis.

