Knowledge and appreciation of the effects of CO2 on the heart are necessary for optimal clinical management in perioperative and critical care settings because CO2 impacts coronary blood flow and myocardial oxygen supply. Permissive hypercapnia improves outcomes in patients with respiratory failure, most likely because it reduces ventilator-induced lung injury. Because hypercapnia is a potent vasoactive stimulus, adequate tissue perfusion and oxygen delivery to dilated microvessels may be restored.

The administration of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) has been used for curative purposes for centuries. The first paper investigating the medicinal use of CO 2 was published by Brandi et al. in 1932, and yet over two hundred years ago, a book was written about its use to cure breast cancer. CO 2 passes freely through membranes and has a well-known vasodilatory effect. Both in vitro and in vivo studies have demonstrated a rightward shift of the oxygen–hemoglobin dissociation curve after the administration of CO 2 . Sakai et al. described this as an “artificial Bohr effect.”

This is responsible for the decrease in pH and increase in partial pressure of oxygen in the tissues through facilitated O 2 release. CO 2 has been shown to increase blood flow and treat peripheral arterial and venous disorders, claudication, lower limb ulcers, hypertension, and heart failure. In short, CO2 treatment is a non-invasive, highly efficient, low-cost treatment capable of easing the symptoms of arterial and venous diseases, possibly due to vasodilatation and reduction of oxidative stress.

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) mist, which dissolves CO2 gas in H2O,

improves cardiac function after myocardial infarction (MI)

and increases the concentration of CO2 in the myocardium.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) balneotherapy is a remedy with a broad spectrum of applications that have been used since the Middle Ages. However, its potential use as an adjuvant therapeutic option in patients with cardiovascular disease has not been fully explored. Medical scientists who have performed a thorough review of the MEDLINE Database, EMBASE, ISI WEB of Knowledge, COCHRANE database, and sites funded by balneotherapy centers across Europe to recognize relevant studies and aggregate evidence supporting the use of CO2 baths in various cardiovascular diseases concluded that there are three main effects of CO2 hydrotherapy during whole body or partial immersion.

decline in core temperature. an increase in cutaneous blood flow. an elevation of the score on thermal sensation.

Dr. Irwin Stein and Irvine Weinstein assert that carbon dioxide baths have been employed for over a century to manage vascular disease. Because of its solubility in the skin’s watery and fatty constituents, the dissolved gas diffuses through the dermal layers, thus coming into intimate contact with the network of small blood vessels and causing them to dilate. The rationale for using carbon dioxide in cardiac and peripheral vascular diseases depends upon this specific vasodilating effect.

Evidence shows that the solubility of CO 2 emboli justifies

efforts to replace intracavital air with CO 2 in open-heart surgery.

Under clinical conditions, low oxygen and low carbon dioxide generally occur together. By inhalation carbon dioxide gas diluted in air, a therapeutic increase of carbon dioxide is often an effective means of improving the oxygenation of the blood and tissues.

Carbon dioxide is one of the most important gases for life. It is healthy and extremely necessary. Dr. Konstantin Buteyko said, “CO2 is the main source of nutrition for any living matter on Earth. Plants obtain CO2 from the air and provide the main source of nourishment for animals, while both plants and animals are nourishment for us. The great resource of CO2 in the air was formed in pre-historical times when the amount was about 10%.”

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS