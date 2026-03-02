Carbon dioxide (CO2) is widely labeled a “pollutant” by climate activists, regulators, and even school systems. That label did not emerge from toxicology or exposure science. It came from politics. In the United States, CO2 was formally classified as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act following the Environmental Protection Agency Endangerment Finding in 2009.

By definition and history, pollutants cause direct harm at real-world concentrations. Carbon monoxide poisons. Lead damages brains. Sulfur dioxide burns the lungs. CO2 does none of these things. Today’s concentration is ~428 ppm. Occupational safety limits allow 5,000 ppm exposure for eight hours at a time — more than ten times higher than outdoor air. Carbon dioxide has been used for healing for 227 years since the first medical book about it curing cancer was printed. Doctors began using it widely around 1900 to make both surgery and anesthesia safer.

Yet despite this, CO2 is now taught to children as pollution. In the UK, secondary school exam papers expect 15–16-year-olds to identify carbon dioxide as a pollutant. Students are marked wrong if they do not. Yet it is essential for life, and one of the best medicines ICU doctors have at their fingertips to save lives.

Over the oxygen supply of the body carbon

dioxide spreads its protecting wings.

Friedrich Miescher

Swiss physiologist, 1885

Plants Love the Stuff and So Should We

Higher CO2 Has Boosted US Crop Yields. A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research analyzes the effect of rising atmospheric CO2 on US crop yields using historical farm data and satellite measurements.

The authors find that higher CO2 levels have significantly increased yields across major U.S. crops over multiple decades, with the most significant response in wheat. Based on county-level yield records matched with satellite-derived CO2 concentrations, the study estimates that each 1 ppm increase in CO2 raises yields by about 0.4% for corn, 0.6% for soybeans, and up to 1% for wheat.

When these yield responses are applied back to US agricultural data as a counterfactual exercise, rising CO2 explains a substantial share of productivity growth since the 1940s. The results indicate that CO2 has been an essential contributor to historical yield gains, alongside technological improvements. Physicist Steven Koonin, former US Department of Energy undersecretary and IPCC reviewer, says climate science was misrepresented to the public to justify policy.

I once wrote an essay about plants having orgasms over CO2 because they genuinely love it, and another that 125 years ago, in terms of plant health, carbon dioxide levels were too low.

Also read about CO2 being one of the best and most important medicines, how CO2 controls and makes oxygen safe, how bicarbonates turn to carbon dioxide, why CO2 is vital in cancer treatment, the history of CO2 medicine, and the exciting possibilities for health and longevity with carbon dioxide inhalation therapy. It is also essential to understand why low blood carbon dioxide levels lead to reduced cellular oxygenation. And for sure, one will live longer with sodium bicarbonate, simple baking soda, because bicarbonates and carbon dioxide are kissing cousins.

