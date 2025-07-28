Want proof you are alive and healthy? Just check your bicarbonate or CO2 levels, which is easy to do with pH paper and by checking your breathing rate. Life itself, metabolism creates CO2, and the more you make, the higher your metabolism is, and in terms of health and exercise, it’s the same. Why is exercise so important and healthy? When we exercise for cardio health, we are producing more CO2, which also means we are getting much more oxygen. However, the faster you breathe, the more CO2 you blow out, creating deficiencies in the blood. If you are not producing carbon dioxide, you’re dead.

Without enough carbon dioxide in the air, we would all be dead, for there would not be enough food or oxygen in the air since CO2 is plant food. Around the year 1900, the atmosphere was dangerously low in carbon dioxide, so plants are having a party celebrating the increase of atmospheric CO2. Only the demented climatologists, politicians, and elite-owned media make carbon dioxide into a dangerous gas, which is one of the most ridiculous claims.

It is essential to understand that in the blood, carbon dioxide and bicarbonates are twin sisters, two forms of the same thing, and if you want proof of that, squeeze a fresh lemon into a glass of bicarbonate water and see the bubbles burst out. The main point of this essay is that carbon dioxide and bicarbonate deficiencies are the most unrecognized medical condition on earth, even though it is extraordinarily common. Problems revolving around elevated acid pH levels (relative deficiency in bicarbonate ions) take a significant toll on human physiology, and the more acidic a person becomes, the larger the problem for their cell physiology. Every biochemical reaction is pH sensitive, with enzymes being especially sensitive.

Our culture places great value on staying and looking young, and a vast industry is in place to give people the opportunity to live longer. Anti-aging enthusiasts contend that life spans can be prolonged, but they have little idea that anti-aging begins with the simplest substances, with bicarbonates, carbon dioxide, and magnesium.

Bicarbonate and Carbon Dioxide Deficiencies

The administration of bicarbonates and CO2 can be the most potent instant-acting medicines. There is magnesium bicarbonate super water, potassium bicarbonate, and the well-researched sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) on one side, and the application of pure CO2 gas, which is now possible with a relatively inexpensive carbon dioxide inhalation device. Though used by doctors for 125 years, and present in most good ICU units, it is an underused, hidden, sometimes miracle gas because it controls and makes oxygen safe and more available to cells.

Bicarbonate deficiencies increase as we age. Living in toxic cities accelerates declining bicarbonate levels in the blood and tissues. Addressing those deficiencies with the three types of bicarbonates ensures we live a healthier and longer life.

The ability to produce and retain enough carbon dioxide

is as important for longevity as the ability to conserve

enough heat to allow chemical reactions to occur as needed.

Dr. Ray Peat

Dr. Lynda Frassetto of the University of California, San Francisco, says, “Insufficient amounts of bicarbonates (CO2) in our blood reduce our capabilities to manage (neutralize and dump) the acid our body produces. This is the cause of aging. The age of 45 is the average age when humans start to show symptoms of diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, and many other adult degenerative diseases. And since we cannot manage the acid, we accumulate acidic wastes in our bodies. These wastes are cholesterol, fatty acid, uric acid, urate, sulfate, phosphate, kidney stones, etc.”

