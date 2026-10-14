Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Patrick Campe's avatar
Patrick Campe
Oct 14

How does a teaspoon of Baking soda lemon and water help and is only doing this once a day is enough?

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Jonathan Kost MD's avatar
Jonathan Kost MD
Oct 14

Such an interesting article, thank you!

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