Carbon dioxide is an essential physiological regulator that influences blood flow, oxygen delivery, pH balance, inflammation, and vascular function. Controlled increases in CO₂ can improve tissue perfusion and oxygen release through mechanisms such as vasodilation and the Bohr effect. Medical applications, including carboxytherapy, CO₂ baths, transcutaneous CO₂ delivery, and permissive hypercapnia, have demonstrated benefits in specific settings, such as chronic wounds, peripheral vascular disease, and critical care.

Claims that most people are CO₂ deficient or that CO₂ is a universal treatment for cardiovascular disease, atherosclerosis, or cancer go beyond the vision of current medical practice. My new book, Carbon Dioxide Medicine, makes an overwhelming historical case that carbon dioxide is not only a universal treatment but also as close to a perfect medicine as we can get. Carbon dioxide underpins life and helps us recover from the worst medical conditions. A considerable gap exists between what the evidence shows about carbon dioxide as a medicine and what the medical establishment is willing to say and do about improving patient outcomes.

CO2. The most slandered molecule on earth. Misunderstanding carbon dioxide is misunderstanding life.

CO₂ occupies a unique and awkward position in modern medicine: it’s non-patentable, naturally occurring, and dirt cheap. No pharmaceutical company will spend $50 million on a Phase III trial for carbogen (5% CO2, 95% Oxygen) when the treatment costs pennies and can’t be monopolized. The evidence base is therefore thinner than it should be—not because the hypothesis is weak, but because the incentive structure of medical research is fundamentally broken.

The existing evidence is actually quite robust for what it is:

Multiple randomized controlled trials on diabetic ulcers show 60-100% healing rates vs. zero in controls

Prospective studies on critical limb ischemia with amputation prevention

Decades of European balneotherapy data

Solid mechanistic understanding of the Bohr Effect, vasodilation, and efferocytosis enhancement

What’s “beyond current scientific evidence” often just means beyond what industry-funded, patent-driven research has bothered to investigate. CO₂ doesn’t cure everything. But it addresses something that underlies almost every disease state: tissue hypoxia and impaired microcirculation.

The Beginning of Deep Powerful Medicine

Normal arterial CO2 levels have antioxidant properties. Indeed, a group of Russian microbiologists discovered that “CO2 at a tension close to that observed in the blood (37.0 mm Hg) and at higher tensions (60 or 146 mm Hg) is a potent inhibitor of generation of the active oxygen forms (free radicals) by the cells and mitochondria of human tissues” (Kogan et al, 1997). Dozens of studies have shown that modern “normal subjects” breathe about 12 L/min at rest, while the medical norm is only 6 L/min. As a result, blood CO2 levels are too low to sustain health. Overbreathing crashes both blood CO2 and oxygen levels.

In the brain, CO₂ levels directly influence blood flow: high CO₂ (hypercapnia) dilates cerebral vessels, thereby increasing blood supply; low CO₂ (hypocapnia, often caused by overbreathing or anxiety) can reduce blood flow. Abnormal CO₂ regulation has been linked to changes in pH, neurotransmitter activity, and cellular stress, all of which may impact brain function.

Most people today have a deficiency of carbon dioxide (bicarbonate) in their blood, primarily because of overbreathing (toxic exposures and age also play a big role), which occurs when breathing too fast. Most people walk around in a state of chronic, low-grade hyperventilation without knowing it. Anxiety, processed foods, chronic stress, mouth breathing, even the constant low-level stimulation of modern life—all drive respiratory rates up and CO₂ levels down.

More than 90% of carbon dioxide in our blood exists as bicarbonate (HCO3). The rest is either dissolved carbon dioxide gas (CO2) or carbonic acid (H2CO3). Your kidneys and lungs balance blood levels of carbon dioxide, bicarbonate, and carbonic acid.

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