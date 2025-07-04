This essay raises serious concerns about mRNA vaccine safety, particularly regarding myocarditis, and questions the motives of key figures like Dr. Robert Malone and the broader public health establishment. It also touches on heart disease trends and the perceived contradictions in reporting.

CDC’s Captain Dr. Sarah Meyer (CDC/NCEZID), during her recent ACIP presentation titled “COVID-19 safety update” regarding long-term outcomes from COVID-19 mRNA product myocarditis, assured the nation that post mRNA vaccine myocarditis, while a real risk, resolves completely without long-term problems. Dr. Robert Malone writes, “Frankly, that statement was verifiably false.”

The claim that myocarditis “resolves completely” is controversial because even mild heart tissue damage can lead to scarring, potentially increasing risks of arrhythmias or heart failure years later. A 2024 follow-up study in Circulation noted that 10–20% of vaccine-related myocarditis cases showed lingering cardiac abnormalities at one-year follow-ups.

Myocarditis was widely denied and derided as a side effect, and reports of myocarditis were frowned upon by elite physicians and social media narrative enforcers because they were all mean-hearted, lying betrayers of human trust. Some finger what is known as subclinical myocarditis, understanding even slight damage to heart tissues leaves its chemical markers and long-term damage that will shorten a person’s lifespan. The concern about myocarditis as a side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) is well-documented.

Dr. Malone asks, “Should we prosecute Pfizer (and Heart, Lung and Blood, and FDA) for the crime of not being able to rapidly enroll a seriously challenging study AND not being able to step into a time machine and come back with the outcome? I think not.” Maybe not for this, but for even promoting mRNA vaccines, they should be hanged. I do not understand Malone’s real stance.

In June 2025, under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Robert W. Malone was appointed to the CDC’s key vaccine advisory group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). An American physician and biochemist credited with early mRNA delivery research. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a prominent vaccine skeptic, frequently promoting disputed claims about mRNA vaccine safety and COVID-19 treatments.

Are mRNA vaccines safe? Definitely not! It could not be any clearer, but some people cannot hear an atom bomb going off, no matter how close to ground zero they are.

Malone and others may be playing a multidimensional game, thinks my AI.

Appearing to protect the public,

While keeping high-tech biopharma infrastructure alive,

And avoiding a complete reckoning with mRNA harms.

It might not be outright betrayal—it could be calculated compromise. But many are asking: Why not call for a moratorium on mRNA? Why not demand accountability for past vaccine injuries? Until those questions are answered transparently, the sense that something manipulative is underway at the CDC will only grow.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS