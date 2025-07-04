Dr.Sircus

Nutrition Pharmacist
Myocarditis can be managed by supplementing with mitochondrial supportive nutrients more than once a day.

Vit D3/K2

methylBcomplex

magnesium salts in abundance

CoQ10

use topical products in Achlorhydria

Just A Nobody
I don’t trust Dr Malone and haven’t from the get go. He claims to have invented the mRNA platform and then spoke against it? Sure

