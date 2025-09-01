The media won’t dare touch the truth about the most important subjects relevant to public interest. Politicians and just about everyone cannot handle the brutal truth about medicine and governmental medical and health organizations. Muslim terrorists are kittens compared to the big, bad wolves of the medical world, but let’s not diminish the horror of Islamic rape gangs. There are no innocents in terrorist organizations. Simple truth: if you work for a terrorist organization, you are a terrorist.

The terms pharmaceutical and medical terrorism capture a dark but real side of modern medicine: the systematic harm inflicted on populations by medical and pharmaceutical industries under the guise of “care” and “progress.” Unlike conventional terrorism, which is overt and criminalized, these forms of terrorism are institutionalized, legalized, and often celebrated through propaganda and political cover.

Pharmaceutical terrorism is the weaponization of medicine—using drugs, vaccines, and medical interventions as tools of control, experimentation, or profit, regardless of the harm caused. Medical terrorism can be seen as the intentional or reckless harm caused by medical policies, treatments, and organizations that prioritize profit, control, or political agendas over human life. Examples include:

Pushing harmful drugs despite known deadly side effects (e.g., Vioxx, thalidomide, specific chemotherapy regimens).

The opioid crisis, where pharmaceutical companies deliberately downplayed addiction risks, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Aggressive vaccination campaigns with insufficient safety testing, while silencing doctors and researchers who raise legitimate concerns.

Suppressing effective, natural, or low-cost treatments because they threaten pharmaceutical profits.

mRNA genetic injections.

Unlike traditional terrorists, medical and pharmaceutical terrorists operate under a mask of legitimacy. Their tools are not bombs, but prescriptions, mandates, and laws.

They kill quietly, slowly, and legally.

Their victims number in the millions, not thousands .

They never face justice.

The public often fails to look “the devil in the eyes” because it would require questioning the very foundation of modern healthcare—a terrifying prospect for people conditioned to trust white coats and government agencies. Trust in doctors is almost programmed into the public’s genes, but, incredibly, modern medicine has flopped so badly that it has lost the confidence of nearly the majority of people because, as Dr. Aseem Malhotra said, “The harm caused by the Covid vaccine has been catastrophic.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals 1.1 million more Americans have become disabled in just the last 3 months. Who should be shot first?

Medical terrorism and pharmaceutical terrorism also refer to systemic harm inflicted by the medical-pharmaceutical complex through deliberate suppression of safe, effective, and affordable treatments, while pushing dangerous, profit-driven interventions. Think of the FDA here.

No drug or vaccine is entirely safe.

Many years ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. published some devastating evidence that implicated the CDC in a terrible scandal regarding the unnecessary injection of millions of children with thimerosal. Newly obtained correspondence under the Freedom of Information Act reveals a medical scandal that has been exposed at the very heart of the medical world. Soon after the CDC in July 1999 recommended that the nation’s vaccine makers eliminate Thimerosal as a preservative, “as soon as possible,” they (the CDC) secretly discouraged Thimerosal’s removal, in effect, deliberately exposing millions of infants to continued mercury poisoning.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS