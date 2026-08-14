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CDS: It's Not Bleach, it's a Universal Antidote and Body Cleaner

Why Dr. Sircus changed his mind about chlorine dioxide — and why he now considers it an essential part of the home pharmacy.
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Dr. Sircus
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For nearly ten years before COVID, Dr. Sircus publicly opposed chlorine dioxide in the form of MMS. His position changed after his own personal experience with CDS — chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains what changed his mind and why he now considers chlorine dioxide a powerful tool for cleaning water, oral care, and his broader natural allopathic approach.

He discusses:

  • Why chlorine dioxide is not chlorine or bleach

  • The important difference between CDS and MMS

  • Why chlorine dioxide and iodine both act against viruses, bacteria, and fungi

  • His personal experience using CDS during illness

  • Why chlorine dioxide is widely used for water purification

  • How dentists use it for oral applications

  • Why he describes chlorine dioxide as a powerful “cleaner”

  • How he personally incorporates CDS into his daily oral routine

  • Why chlorine dioxide is an oxidative therapy, not an antioxidant

📚 Dr. Sircus explicitly mentions his book Iodine, explaining that he was writing it during the period when he opposed chlorine dioxide and noticed similarities between the two substances.

👉 Explore Iodine to go deeper into Dr. Sircus’ work on iodine and its applications in natural medicine.

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/iodine/

Later, he also directly references:

📚 Forbidden Cures

👉 Get Forbidden Cures to explore Dr. Sircus’ work on chlorine dioxide and how he integrates it into his broader natural allopathic protocol.

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/forbidden-cures/

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