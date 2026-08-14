CDS: It's Not Bleach, it's a Universal Antidote and Body Cleaner

For nearly ten years before COVID, Dr. Sircus publicly opposed chlorine dioxide in the form of MMS. His position changed after his own personal experience with CDS — chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains what changed his mind and why he now considers chlorine dioxide a powerful tool for cleaning water, oral care, and his broader natural allopathic approach.

He discusses:

Why chlorine dioxide is not chlorine or bleach

The important difference between CDS and MMS

Why chlorine dioxide and iodine both act against viruses, bacteria, and fungi

His personal experience using CDS during illness

Why chlorine dioxide is widely used for water purification

How dentists use it for oral applications

Why he describes chlorine dioxide as a powerful “cleaner”

How he personally incorporates CDS into his daily oral routine

Why chlorine dioxide is an oxidative therapy, not an antioxidant

📚 Dr. Sircus explicitly mentions his book Iodine, explaining that he was writing it during the period when he opposed chlorine dioxide and noticed similarities between the two substances.

👉 Explore Iodine to go deeper into Dr. Sircus’ work on iodine and its applications in natural medicine.

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/iodine/

Later, he also directly references:

📚 Forbidden Cures

👉 Get Forbidden Cures to explore Dr. Sircus’ work on chlorine dioxide and how he integrates it into his broader natural allopathic protocol.

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/forbidden-cures/