Doctors do not have the slightest idea how to treat adults with diabetes correctly, and for the disaster of children’s diabetes and prediabetes, their approach would be an unmitigated disaster. Nearly 1 in 3 American teenagers has prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, with the vast majority of cases being prediabetes, which is reversible if caught early; however, modern medicine ignores biochemical essentials, almost guaranteeing this alarming trend will get worse.

Walk into any middle school classroom in America and look around. They are suffering from conditions most people associate with overweight adults in their 40s and 50s. That is the central finding of a new study, and it is as alarming as it sounds.

A February 27, 2026, StudyFinds report summarizes a peer-reviewed study published in PLOS Global Public Health (February 25, 2026) by Eric Peprah Osei and colleagues, analyzing NHANES data from 1,998 U.S. adolescents aged 10–19 (2021–2023). The headline figure is stark: nearly 1 in 3 (30.8%) American teens now have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, with the majority having prediabetes.

Boys are disproportionately affected (62% of cases vs. 38% girls), and the strongest independent predictor is central obesity, which increased the odds of prediabetes/T2DM by over 146 times. This study is not merely a statistic—it’s a warning bell. Restore the terrain, and the epidemic quiets. Keep medicating the symptoms, as modern doctors insist on doing, and the next generation will face metabolic ruin before adulthood.

This surge is not simply “kids eating too much sugar” — it reflects a profound metabolic terrain collapse. The study stops short of naming root causes beyond visceral fat distribution, but the deeper drivers are unmistakable when viewed through a deficiency and terrain lens.

What is especially concerning is what youth-onset diabetes means for a child’s future. Doctors basically know that type 2 diabetes diagnosed in teenagers often progresses faster than when it develops later in life, with complications including kidney damage, nerve problems, and vision loss arriving sooner.

Medicating the Symptoms with Metformin

Metformin is one of the most over-prescribed drugs in history, handed out like candy to millions with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes while quietly accelerating the very metabolic ruin it pretends to manage. It depletes vitamin B12 in up to 30% of long-term users—sometimes irreversibly—leading to peripheral neuropathy, cognitive decline, anemia, and irreversible nerve damage that mimics diabetic neuropathy but is actually caused by the drug itself.

Metformin also lowers magnesium, CoQ10, and folate levels, further crippling mitochondrial function, insulin signaling, and cellular energy production. The result is a patient who looks “better” on paper (lower fasting glucose) while their mitochondria starve, oxidative stress rises, and the terrain collapses faster. In rare but well-documented cases, metformin triggers lactic acidosis—a life-threatening buildup of lactate that can kill quickly, especially in anyone with even mild kidney impairment, dehydration, or acute illness. Doctors rarely warn patients adequately about this risk. When it happens, the drug is often blamed on “underlying conditions” rather than the medication that pushed the body over the edge.

The deeper outrage is the lie of “management.” Metformin does not reverse insulin resistance; it forces the liver to suppress glucose output while doing almost nothing to fix the root causes of magnesium starvation, chronic inflammation, visceral fat accumulation, and mitochondrial decay. Patients stay dependent on it for life, their real metabolic disease progresses unchecked, and complications (heart failure, kidney damage, neuropathy, cancer acceleration) continue to mount. It is a metabolic crutch that allows doctors to avoid confronting the terrain while the patient slowly deteriorates. Prescribing it to adolescents and young adults is particularly indefensible: you’re medicating a reversible nutritional and lifestyle deficiency with a mitochondrial poison before the body has even had a chance to correct itself naturally. This is not medicine; it is pharmaceutical entrapment dressed up as care.

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