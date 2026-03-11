Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ranaji's avatar
Ranaji
1h

Outstanding article. I have cured my Stage 4 COPD with CDS (Clorine Dioxide Solution).

Reply
Share
1 reply
Aegeandreams's avatar
Aegeandreams
7mEdited

Dr. Sircus, will you be offering Forbidden Cures in a paperback? Also, what CDS product do you recommend for internal use? I have heard KV Lab NatriChlor CD Kit is good. Appreciate your thoughts.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture