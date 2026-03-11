The War on Chlorine Dioxide is, hands-down, the most comprehensive review of the history of chlorine dioxide ever written. From the discoveries of Howard Alliger (I know his daughter), to sabotage and intrigue in foreign lands involving US intelligence, to the involvement of Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and NASA, this book covers all of the fascinating history of this most amazing and controversial substance. My book, Forbidden Cures, is more clinical, speaking more about how to integrate Chlorine Dioxide into a full protocol for health recovery.

I am so happy to see a mainstream doctor put his neck out over one of the most important molecules in the world of medicine, dentistry, public water treatment, and even cancer treatment. One of the most original contributions of his book is what Dr. Kory calls the “Kory Scale,” a proposed metric to judge the safety and efficacy of therapies based on the intensity of suppression they receive from the medical establishment. The concept is elegantly simple: the more viciously a cheap, unpatentable therapy is attacked by the FDA, NIH, AMA, media, and government agencies, the more likely it actually works. He calculates the Kory Scale score for ivermectin at roughly 100 to 150 points, while chlorine dioxide scores over 500 points, a staggering indictment of the coordinated persecution this compound and its advocates have endured.

Medical War Against Chlorine Dioxide

Professor Enno Freye completed a 500-patient malaria trial in Cameroon, with all 500 patients recovering, only to have narcotics planted on him, be imprisoned in Italy for three years, and have his published study retracted and erased from the record. An unnamed missionary treating malaria in Africa had his legs blown off by an incendiary device planted in his hotel room. These accounts are not hyperbole. They are the kind of documented human cost that makes this book genuinely difficult to put down.

Chlorine Dioxide has been systematically buried, retracted, or ignored. In vitro studies have demonstrated efficacy against typhoid, hepatitis A/B/C, HIV, HPV, herpes, measles, influenza A, E. coli, Listeria, MRSA, Ebola, and dozens of other pathogens. One 2010 study found that trace amounts of chlorine dioxide inactivated more than 99.9% of eight different viruses in just 15 seconds. Meaning there has to be a war against chlorine dioxide because it would break the vaccine paradigm and bankrupt many pharmaceutical companies.

The FDA continues to call it “industrial bleach” while simultaneously approving it for use in mouthwashes, toothpastes, food service sanitation, and municipal drinking water. Chlorine dioxide is not bleach, and only stupid media talking heads and ridiculous medical experts would say so. Bleach is sodium hypochlorite, a chlorinating agent that leaves behind carcinogenic trihalomethane byproducts and damages surrounding tissue indiscriminately.

Chlorine dioxide works through selective oxidation, targeting pathogenic organisms while leaving healthy tissue intact, producing no toxic byproducts, and remaining effective across a wide pH range. Dr. Kory quips, calling them the same substance is like saying vodka and windshield wiper fluid are identical because they both come in bottles. Also, one might as well call NaCl (salt) bleach just because it has Cl in it, like ClO2, which is chlorine dioxide.

Dr. Kory has done what few are willing to do: tell the truth, consequences be damned. You can purchase the hardback book or digital book at the following website:

https://waronchlorinedioxide.com

My book on Chlorine Dioxide is more clinical in nature and is about integrating it into a full protocol. In the simplest terms, chlorine dioxide allows one to clean one’s inner house. Our bodies need to be cleaned regularly for the best performance and longevity. The first thing chlorine dioxide will do as it surges into the blood is do a fantastic job of rejuvenating red blood cells. Almost instantly, more oxygen will flow through the blood, especially if magnesium and bicarbonate are included. As we can see from the chart below, the changes in blood composition are profound, which is good news for those with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease.

