It is time for the medical world to reverse its position on the use of chlorine dioxide to treat disease. Even though still illegal to treat disease in all countries except one, we can use it legally to prevent cancer and other diseases that start in the mouth. Oral health is an important subject — and one that often gets overlooked in broader cancer discussions.

Oral hygiene isn’t just about avoiding cavities; the condition of the mouth is an early warning system for systemic inflammation and metabolic disorders. In fact, chronic oral infections create a biochemical environment that supports the very processes underlying cancer formation. Oral inflammation, gingivitis, and periodontitis are an invisible highway to cancer.

The underlying causes of periodontal disease are infectious agents such as viruses, bacteria, spirochetes, amoebas, and fungi. Periodontitis reflects the macroclimate of the entire body. In periodontal disease, the pathogens form a sticky, colorless plaque (Biofilm) that constantly forms on our teeth; however, other factors can cause periodontal (gum) disease or influence its progression.

Harvard Medical School researchers studied longevity and found that one of the most critical factors in preventing periodontal disease and gingivitis is daily flossing, as it removes bacteria from the teeth and gums. Chlorine dioxide also will do an excellent job, even when used just once a day for sublingual absorption, and will quickly remove viruses, bacteria, and fungi from the mouth.

Oral candidiasis, a fungal infection of the mouth, is more common among people with diabetes and those who wear dentures. If you smoke, have high blood glucose levels, or take antibiotics often, you are more likely to have a problem with oral fungal infections. Oral candidiasis is also more common amongst immunocompromised people, such as those who have HIV or AIDS, are pregnant, or are undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

In a landmark 2007 study led by Dr. Dominique Michaud, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, was a prospective cohort analysis of 51,529 U.S. male health professionals found the first strong evidence that periodontal disease increases the risk of pancreatic cancer,” Men with a history of periodontal disease had a 64% increased risk of pancreatic cancer than men with no such history.

Periodontal pathogens (e.g., Porphyromonas gingivalis) or inflammatory mediators enter the bloodstream, contributing to systemic inflammation that may promote carcinogenesis in distant organs, such as the pancreas. Later studies (including Dr. Michaud’s 2018 work) confirmed broader links between severe periodontitis and overall cancer risk (24% increase) and specific cancers, with pancreatic cancer again showing consistent associations.

One study found that after rinsing with the mouthwash containing ClO 2 for 7 days, morning bad breath decreased and reduced the concentrations of H 2 S, CH 3 SH, and (CH 3 ) 2 S. Moreover, ClO 2 mouthwash used over 7 days appeared effective in reducing plaque, tongue coating accumulation, and the counts of Fusobacterium nucleatum in saliva.

Another study reported a marked reduction of periodontopathic oral bacteria and an increased feeling of freshness after the treatment period with chlorine dioxide. Results suggest that CLO2 is an appropriate mouth rinse for patients with periodontitis. Chlorine dioxide reduces plaque and gingival indices, as well as bacterial counts, in the oral cavity.

Human health begins in the mouth. Every day, roughly thirty thousand bacteria from the oral cavity enter the bloodstream through chewing, brushing, or tiny gum abrasions. A healthy immune system clears them effortlessly; an inflamed mouth, however, becomes a constant leak of toxins, pathogens, and inflammatory molecules that spread far beyond the teeth. People with periodontal disease have elevated levels of inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein (CRP), in their blood. These markers are part of an early immune response to persistent inflammation, a central aspect of cancer and its development.

