In 2011, Dr. Xuewu Liu began researching the medical potential of chlorine dioxide. At that time, this molecule was almost universally viewed through a single lens: disinfection. Its medical applications were either ignored, misunderstood, or dismissed as impractical or unsafe. There was no established regulatory pathway, no clinical precedent, and, indeed, no industrial framework that recognized chlorine dioxide as a legitimate therapeutic tool. In the mainstream halls of medicine, Liu and many others are changing that. Public water experts use it instead of chlorine, providing a strong basis for its usefulness, and dentists also use it legally, as do I, for sublingual absorption.

Though I never take any Cancer healing substance in isolation, there is a new treatment coming onto the cancer scene that deserves acknowledgement, and it’s as simple as injecting a specially prepared solution of chlorine dioxide directly into tumors, which tend to start dissolving immediately. Having been tested and used in Germany, a full-scale study is now or about to get underway in China, suggesting that chlorine dioxide has the potential to be an effective cancer treatment with minimal toxicity. After all, it is an oxidative agent like chemotherapy, but much safer to use.

The Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide System is formally positioned in China as a Class III implantable/therapeutic medical device. Based on the current regulatory trajectory, this system may receive approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) by the end of next year and become a fully registered medical device.

According to Dr. Liu, the principal pioneer in this treatment, chlorine dioxide therapy has caused tumors shrink by more than 30% in just one hour.

directly destroys tumors ,

shows immediate visual response ,

improves daily life , and

does not weaken the body.

“This is not just a new technique; it represents a new philosophy for treating Cancer. The upcoming clinical trial in China will be the first large, systematic validation of this approach. If the data confirms what we already observe, it could pave the way for a new global standard in tumor therapy,” says Dr. Liu.

Liu continues saying, “With the maturing of our device system, stable ClO₂ formulation, procedural standards, and early human data, the treatment is now ready to enter the official regulatory pathway for Class III medical devices. Our therapy will now be tested under formal, transparent, reviewable medical-device standards. If the results confirm what we already observe, this treatment will move closer to official approval and broader patient access.”

