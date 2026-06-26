Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
13h

Not only does Pharma have health hijacked, they’ve hijacked logical thinking in the minds of the people. I have shared information on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole(sp?) with friends who were diagnosed with cancer. I followed up with them and nothing. They didn’t entertain it at all. In the last year, two have died. One had prostate cancer and came through it. Then immediately was diagnosed with throat cancer. Went through Chemo and radiation then gave up on the radiation. It’s a wait and see now. Another is expected to die within the week. I just don’t get it. I will, however, add Chlorine Dioxide to the list the next time a friend shares a cancer diagnoses. I’m curious if specialized doctors like oncologists are brainwashed into not deviating from treatment protocols or choose ignorance because of how it would affect their income. For me, personally, I would like to see a breakthrough with treating autism for my four yr old granddaughter. 1 in 32 have autism with an expected 1 in 2 by 2030. Now THAT is an epidemic! These are supposed to be our future doctors, lawyers, politicians, electricians, builders, mothers, fathers etc. “We’ve got a problem, Houston!”

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Dena Thibodaux's avatar
Dena Thibodaux
6h

GOD rest ❣️

James Vern "Jim" Humble

(1932 - Sept 7, 2023)

faithful servant

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