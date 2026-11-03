Chlorine Dioxide: The Powerful Mouth Detox Medicine Ignored by Doctors

Why Dr. Sircus believes oral health deserves more attention — and why he challenges the medical establishment’s position on chlorine dioxide.

What if some of the most important conversations about cardiovascular health should begin in the mouth?

Dr. Sircus has long emphasized the connection between oral inflammation and systemic health. In this video, he takes that discussion further, questioning why chlorine dioxide is used in certain water-treatment and dental applications while remaining controversial as a proposed medical treatment.

For him, this raises a larger question: Why are certain substances accepted for sanitation but rejected when promoted for treating disease?

Dr. Sircus discusses:

The difference between chlorine dioxide and chlorine

Why chlorine dioxide is used in water purification

Its applications in certain dental and oral-care products

The relationship between gingivitis, periodontal disease, and cardiovascular health

Why inflammation in the mouth can matter beyond the teeth and gums

His criticism of conventional approaches to cardiovascular disease

Why he believes chlorine dioxide deserves greater scientific and medical attention

The controversy surrounding its proposed therapeutic applications

The mouth is not separate from the rest of the body. Oral health, inflammation, and cardiovascular health are connected — and Dr. Sircus believes this relationship deserves far more attention.

Dr. Sircus does reference an earlier essay titled “Dentists Use It, Just Don’t Swallow.”