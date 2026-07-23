Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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LWB
3h

I've begun drinking a daily "Pomelsteiner"

Large glass of pomegranate juice and Gerolsteiner mineral water.

Lakewood Organic "Pure Pomegranate not from concentrate"

Glass bottle, available at Whole Foods, probably Natural Grocer and elsewhere.

Gerolsteiner mineral water has high magnesium content.

Glass bottle, available at Trader Joe's and elsewhere

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