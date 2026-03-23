We’re in a season of great change in global and national affairs. Things are getting very real very fast. For several reasons, it is fair to say that WWIII has already started, meaning the entire world is being affected, though it’s not just a fighting war. It is an energy war, we have a full-out vaccine war, a money and debt war, and a fertilizer problem, which is looking every day more and more like a food crisis we do not even want to think about.

Right now, hundreds of billions of dollars of property and energy

infrastructure in the Persian Gulf is being blown to smithereens, and this

will likely subject all of humanity to an array of stressors and destabilizing forces.

Who wants to think of the 350 trillion dollars in debt strangling the world, and where that will eventually lead? Prices are going up, debt is going up, meaning there is less and less money around to pay for the accumulating debt. Makes for wonderful mathematics and illusions of wealth greater than the illusions of climate change and CO2 as a dangerous gas. Saying the world is spinning into chaos might be an understatement at this point.

The Middle East conflict has disrupted trade through the Strait of Hormuz, and its impact is already rippling far beyond the energy markets, risking a spike in global food prices. The Strait is not only a key artery for oil and gas shipments but also for fertilizers critical to global agriculture. Analysts told CNBC that disruptions could feed through to higher farming costs, reduced crop yields, and ultimately more expensive food.

Natural gas doesn’t just heat homes. Rather, it’s the primary feedstock

for urea. Without it, crop yields dramatically decline – often by half or more.

Natural gas, which is being cut off, is the core feedstock for ammonia, and ammonia is the starting point for nitrogen fertilizers such as urea. Fertilizer prices are exploding, and farmers are going to be forced to cut usage, which will impact crop yields. Already, the price of urea, a widely used nitrogen fertilizer, has gone up in price to American farmers between 30 and 50 percent, meaning spring planting is already being disrupted as farmers struggle to find fertilizer and struggle to find money to pay for it.

“If Operation Epic Fury isn’t over in three weeks, the G7 will be running on empty. At that time, it will become lucidly clear what happens when over a century of energy abundance vanishes,” wrote MN Gordon on March 13. February 28, 2026, is considered the official start of the war, so three weeks are up, and no end in sight.

As of today, artificial intelligence is saying the “War is escalating—not stabilizing.” Iran is launching missile strikes deep into Israel, hitting cities like Dimona and Arad. Missiles are getting through Israeli defenses, which is a serious development. President Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or the US will destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure if it doesn’t comply. Iran’s response: Threatening to hit regional oil and energy targets. And the Marines are on the way.

Actually, that was yesterday, today, Monday the 23rd, the news could turn even more catastrophic with an AI warning about the next 48 hours. What changed in the last 12 hours? The tone shifted from an “ongoing war” to “prepare for massive escalation.” Key signals: Direct threats to civilian infrastructure, Hormuz becoming a battlefield, US troop buildup accelerating, and Iran signaling “no restraint” retaliation.

Yet we have a bit of good news this morning, US stocks rocketed higher, shaking off earlier losses as President Trump eased fears of an escalation in the Middle East war by postponing threatened strikes on Iran’s power plants, sparing civilian populations. However, today it was also reported that more than 40 energy assets across nine countries in the Middle East have been “severely or very severely” damaged by the war, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said, which would no doubt prolong disruptions to global supply chains after the conflict ends.

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