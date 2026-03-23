Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Randy Chambers's avatar
Randy Chambers
2h

Signs of the prophesied End Times events; that is, the Rapture of the Christians and the beginning of Daniel’s 70th week aka The Great Seven Year Tribulation event. Close to the very end, WW3 occurs and homicides two-thirds of mankind. Thereinafter, Jesus Christ returns to save the remaining third to begin his 1,000 reign.

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XXX's avatar
XXX
4h

If stocks (bets) are higher then you can guess where all this is going.

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