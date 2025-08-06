The truth is becoming increasingly evident. Most of life today is based on lies, deceit, and pretend debt-driven finance. It is challenging to discern the truth about anything today, as there is always someone or some organization speaking out against everything imaginable. We have even had those in the world of psychology try to minimize the evil of pedophilia. There have been documented efforts by some individuals in the fields of psychology and academia to reframe or soften the perception of pedophilia, often under the guise of clinical neutrality, academic inquiry, or “destigmatization.”

Modern psychology is useless to civilization. Though psychologists recognize that up to 4% of the population are psychopaths and sociopaths, they are unable to focus on the typical behaviors that are especially evident in medicine, politics, and religion. In a world that is rapidly turning toward fewer freedoms and greater centralization and control, the predators gain further advantages over victims, who are ordinary people. In the end, (watch my video) civilization cannot survive and thrive unless consequences are exacted upon people who deserve them, and that is just not happening.

One of the principal reasons that modern civilization is rotting from within is the sexual deviance of its leaders (think Epstein), which warps their minds and corrupts their hearts, turning them into heartless human beings. Sexual deviance destroys at every level—the financial, political, and geopolitical, to our very front door, where it destroys families and kills during rape.

The point of the title is seen clearly in England, where its politicians have allowed rape gangs to attack children for as long as anyone can remember. Reports from Germany show gangrape skyrocketing, and now in the United States, we have the Epstein calamity. John & Nisha Whitehead write about “the latest about-face declarations from the Trump administration—that Epstein had no client list, that he did in fact kill himself, and that there’s nothing more to discuss or investigate so we should just move on—have only reinforced what many have suspected all along: the system is rigged in order to protect the power elite because the power elite are the system. In this age of partisan politics and a deeply polarized populace, corruption—especially when it involves sexual debauchery, depravity, and predatory behavior—has become the great equalizer. With the reemergence of Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost in the public discourse, we are once again reminded of just how deep the rot goes.”

The Whiteheads continue, “Politics, religion, entertainment, business, law enforcement, the military—it doesn’t matter the arena or affiliation: all are riddled with the kind of seedy, depraved behavior that gets a free pass when it involves the powerful. For years, the Epstein case has stood as a grotesque emblem of the depravity within America’s power elite: billionaires, politicians, and celebrities who allegedly trafficked in sex with young girls while insulated from accountability.”

“Numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives,

foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister, and other world leaders.”

They also point out that, “Child sex trafficking—the buying and selling of women, young girls and boys for sex, some as young as 9 years old—has become big business in America. It is the fastest-growing business in organized crime and the second most lucrative commodity traded illegally after drugs and guns. Adults purchase children for sex at least 2.5 million times a year in the United States. It’s not just young girls who are vulnerable to these predators, either. Boys account for over a third of victims in the U.S. sex industry.“

Sweden became the rape capital of the world, but why? The politicians there, as in England, Germany, and France, would rather protect their ideas of Multiculturalism than the women and children of their countries. Their minds are simply warped with their fear of racism and Islamophobia that they and the press protect the identities of the predators, which compromises the victims.

The Epstein saga exposed a system built on silence.

Media, governments, and digital giants stay silent on

elite child trafficking – even as the evidence piles up.

“Global child trafficking, particularly when it implicates oligarchs, elite institutions, humanitarian organizations, and religious authorities, remains one of the most underreported, diluted, and actively suppressed issues across both mainstream and alternative media ecosystems. The selective silence is not accidental, as it is designed to shield power from scrutiny while feigning moral concern,” writes Dr. Mathew Maavack. Epstein’s network wasn’t an aberration; it was the optimization of the status quo system.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS