In the mainstream news on April 5, we read that conditions will feel and, at times, look more like February or early March. Just like we would expect in a world in heat, a world spiraling out of control because, after all, it is the warmest it has ever been in modern history. So surely winter continuing way into Spring is exactly what we would expect. Right? Winter is not done with us yet!

A strong polar circulation remains anchored over Canada, with the core still intact over Hudson Bay. According to the latest ECMWF runs, temperatures at 500 mb are holding near -45C (-49F) into mid-April, gradually easing toward -40C (-40F). That is deep winter air, persisting deep into Spring. Yesterday, Tuesday the 7th, we read ‘Heavy’ Snow Warning Announced for 10 States as Temperatures Plunge. No warnings today about record heat, it’s too cold for global warming lies. Well, actually, that would be too much to expect, just read about Spring coming earlier than normal.

Major outlets are cutting climate teams. CBS News reduced most of its

climate unit in October. The Washington Post cut 14 climate roles in February.

The climate narrative is dead. The activists just haven’t realized it yet.

As Spring marched in, Winter did not march out. It must be embarrassing for the global warming cheerleaders who predicted there would be no more snow or ice in the Arctic that we are now seeing record cold and snowfall. During all these years, they have been screaming about record-high temperatures, trying to convince us that we are living in the warmest time in modern history. Crops are already suffering from climate extremes, and now we have an epic energy, diesel, and fertilizer problem that will lead to a gangrape of the world’s agricultural sector.

To climate change fanatics, global warming means record cold. For instance, just one proof they are out of their minds and have no idea what climate truth is, Fairbanks has just recorded its coldest December–March period on record. The 2025–26 season averaged just -13.6F (-25.3 °C), the lowest in records back to 1904. From November through March, temperatures never rose above freezing – the first time that’s happened. The last above-freezing day was October 31.

There will be less energy and money for people

around the world to stay warm and fed.

April Opens With Record Cold Across Eastern Canada. Canada is still posting sub-40C lows. Take B.C., for example. In Tofino, temperatures recently dropped to -3.2 °C (26F), breaking a 121-year-old record set in 1905 (books back to 1896).

Capracotta, Italy, in April 2026.

Capracotta, Italy has just been buried by a spring snowstorm more typical of January. The mountain town in Molise, sitting at 1,421 m (4,662 ft), was recently hit by a blizzard that dropped 1.5 m (59 in) of snow in about 24 hours. Follow-up coverage from Italian media showed snow depths in the town exceeding 2 m (79 in), with some local reports saying the deepest drifts topped 3 m (118 in).

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