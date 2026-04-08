Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Babs777's avatar
Babs777
7h

And yet they still bombard our skies with chemtrails killing crops and bees while causing all kinds of ailments in people. This must stop.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Larry Sicard's avatar
Larry Sicard
5h

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture