Reality is one thing; what experts think and say is another. Reality is hard; it’s durable, though it moves and changes. But in the minds of men, in manipulative media, and in government reports, reality becomes so slippery that it’s hard to recognize it anymore. And when it comes to climate, to Nature, well, there are giant fools out there led by the likes of people like Al Gore. None of his dramatic climate predictions have come to pass. None!

We all should know from experience that the weather always changes, but so does the climate. But that doesn’t mean every hurricane, drought, flood, wildfire, blizzard, or heat wave can simply be stamped “climate change” and the scientific work declared finished.

Science has had a stroke, a heart attack, or is suffering from dementia in the areas of climate and medicine. In climate, what they predicted and what is happening are two different things. Why that matters is important for a true understanding of climate change, which is a slippery cover-up term meant to represent manmade global warming and carbon dioxide madness.

This winter in the north will be telling if it’s too cold and too long this year. Many people could die from the cold because of the energy crisis, not in some far-off future but in the 2026/27 season. The real danger this winter is not only the cold weather, but cold weather arriving in a world struggling with war, disrupted energy supplies, inflation, and declining public trust. Not everyone will be able to afford to heat their homes and keep food on the table at the same time. And in certain places, actual energy shortages will probably materialize.

Recent coal shortages have pushed India to consider

imported-coal blending again, with about 40 percent of

power plants reportedly holding less than three days of reserves.

Perhaps reality will drop so hard that the media will not be able to keep up its propaganda, or what we call the mainstream narrative. We can clearly see how twisted it is about medicine and vaccines, but it sure has millions confused about the climate.

Arctic Sea Ice Near 20-Year High for Late September

Arctic sea ice has rebounded sharply from its summer minimum, with late-September extent now running near the top of the entire post-2007 range—the year Al Gore, accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, cited a study warning that the summer Arctic ice cap could disappear within seven years. Nineteen years later, that prediction has not materialized. Nature has not cooperated with climate experts or those like Gore who pretended to be one. Many people pretend to be what they are not. Just think of Bill Gates. He thinks he knows a lot about medicine, public health, and climate, even though he doesn’t have a college degree.

Gates did attend Harvard but left during his junior year without earning an undergraduate degree. He is not formally trained as a physician, epidemiologist, or climate scientist. His influence comes from money and his big mouth.

NSIDC says Arctic ice bottomed at 4.60 million km² (1.78 million mi²) on Sept. 12, which was 440,000 km²—or 10.6%—above 2007’s 4.16 million km² low, and a full 1.21 million km²—or 36%—above the 2012 record of 3.39 million km². Since Sept 12, the freeze-up has been rapid. But this couldn’t be happening now, when it’s the warmest it has ever been. Even Artificial Intelligence gets confused about this.

The latest daily chart puts Sept 27 extent near 5.7 million km²—roughly 28% above the equivalent point in 2007 and close to the highest late-September level of the past 20 years.

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