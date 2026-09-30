Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene's avatar
Gene
Sep 30

Ever since the earth acquired an atmosphere, there has been climate change, and there always will be as long as the earth keeps its atmosphere. The problem is with human traits. Two totally human traits are to blame for the climate change bullshit, and the problems with medicine - ego and greed. Climate change is being used by so called world "leaders" to exert more control on populations, to tax more, to feed their egos and pockets, to the detriment of others. Big pharma is the entire problem with medicine, and is caused almost purely by greed, there is no desire in American medicine to heal anybody. American doctors only want to make money, why else would they spend all those years in school, its pure greed. Big pharma doesn't give a damn what they do to people, don't care if anyone gets healed, just treat symptoms and suck up the patients money for as long as you can get away with it. I do not trust ANY doctor who wants my money. Unfortunately, I can't order tests for myself, I can't write prescriptions for myself, and have already been injured, permanently by big pharma, and my doctor at the time who prescribed the poison. All I can do now is try to educate myself, find non-big pharma substances to help me, like DMSO, and wishing every J&J executive and stockholder somehow pays for the way Invokana screwed up the circulation in my legs permanently.

Reply
Share
Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
Sep 30

Let's not forget that the ice-caps on Mars retreat and recover at the same times ours do on Earth;-) Oh, and let's not forget Michael Mann (responsible for the UN's IPPC report was fully busted "hiding the decline" in global temps. Also, Gore's "hockey stick" ice core graph was based on pure lies. He took an 800 year lag between higher temps and higher Co2 and reversed them to make it appear Co2 causes higher temps. Truth is, higher temps result in more life and more life causes higher Co2. What a load of junk. No better than vaccine "science."

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture