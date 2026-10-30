A key form of medical intelligence cannot be manufactured in a laboratory, bought by pharmaceutical companies, or fully captured in a randomized controlled trial. It develops through years of observing patients, recognizing patterns, listening deeply, making mistakes, and learning from the extraordinary complexity of human suffering. We call it clinical intelligence, and modern medicine risks sacrificing it on the altar of statistical authority.

One of my favorite doctors, Pierre Kory, MD, had the words INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE tattooed on his arm. The words insufficient evidence can become a convenient way to dismiss common sense, clinical experience, and even the suffering of the patient standing before us. Behind these two words, scientific uncertainty can become an excuse for intellectual arrogance.

The absence of conclusive proof is not proof that something is worthless, nor does it justify refusing to investigate what experienced physicians observe. When intelligence becomes more devoted to defending its rules than discovering the truth or relieving suffering, it loses its humanity. That is when intelligence becomes cruel—the cruelty of intelligence masquerading as scientific wisdom.

When Medicine Stops Listening, It Stops Thinking

Medical research has increasingly been dominated by large randomized controlled trials, presented as the gold standard of scientific evidence. Now we know these trials can say anything they want. These trials can sometimes provide valuable information, but their reliability depends upon who designs them, who finances them, which patients are selected, what outcomes are measured, and whether unfavorable results are fully reported. Pharmaceutical companies have enormous financial resources to run such studies, and industry sponsorship is linked to more favorable findings and conclusions. The results deserve careful examination, not automatic worship.

A large clinical trial is not necessarily trustworthy. Size cannot compensate for biased design, selective reporting, or conflicts of interest. Thousands of participants cannot rescue a study that asks the wrong questions or refuses to ask the right questions.

Yet physicians are increasingly expected to subordinate their judgment to published evidence, institutional guidelines, and standardized protocols. A doctor can spend decades studying patients, witnessing treatment responses, and developing an extraordinary sensitivity to the early signs of disease, only to be told that his observations mean little because they have not been validated by a sufficiently large trial.

The words insufficient evidence can become a convenient way to dismiss clinical experience, particularly when the treatment being considered is inexpensive, unpatentable, or commercially unattractive.

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