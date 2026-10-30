Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
10h

"Amateur critics often like to dismiss anecdotes as 'unscientific', but this is wrong: anecdotes are weaker evidence than trials, but they are not without value and are often the first sign of a problem (or an unexpected benefit).‭"‬

- Ben Goldacre, Bad Pharma

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Ken Taylor's avatar
Ken Taylor
8h

The so-called medical mafia is rife with drug pushers who have learned much of their mal practices through years of medical school indoctrination/brainwashing. Low on empathy; high on pharma propaganda and the big money that usually follows. No wonder why the trust quotient for this "profession" is in the dumpster.

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