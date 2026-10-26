CO2 & Magnesium: The Two Essential Pillars of Human Health

In this video, Dr. Sircus discusses why carbon dioxide and magnesium have become two of the central pillars of his medical work — one a gas, the other a mineral, yet both fundamental to the way the human body functions.

Returning to his sanctuary and his personal health protocol, Dr. Sircus reflects on longevity, cardiovascular health, and the treatments that have become central to his own life.

He discusses:

• Why CO₂ is fundamental to life on Earth

• The relationship between carbon dioxide and oxygen delivery

• The Bohr effect and the release of oxygen from hemoglobin

• The historical medical use of CO₂

• Why magnesium remains one of the foundations of his medical philosophy

• His personal focus on cardiovascular health and longevity

• Why modern medicine often overlooks both magnesium and CO₂

• His continuing work on magnesium, carbon dioxide, oncology, endocrinology, and cardiovascular health

Dr. Sircus also discusses his newly published book on carbon dioxide medicine, which brings together years of research into the biological and therapeutic importance of CO₂.

📘 New Book: Carbon Dioxide Medicine

A deeper exploration of CO₂, oxygen delivery, physiology, and why Dr. Sircus considers carbon dioxide one of the foundations of life and medicine.

👉 Get the book:

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/carbon-dioxide-medicine-e-book/

After decades of writing about magnesium and now completing his latest work on CO₂, Dr. Sircus sees these two substances as fundamental:

CO₂ and magnesium — one gas, one mineral, two essential foundations of human health.

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