CO₂ is a natural product of metabolism and is normally removed by breathing. In the brain, CO₂ levels directly influence blood flow: high CO₂ (hypercapnia) dilates cerebral vessels, thereby increasing blood supply; low CO₂ (hypocapnia, often caused by overbreathing or anxiety) can reduce blood flow. Abnormal CO₂ regulation has been linked to changes in pH, neurotransmitter activity, and cellular stress, all of which may impact brain function.

Most people today have a deficiency of carbon dioxide in their blood, and a primary reason is overbreathing, which occurs when breathing too fast, lowering CO2 levels in the blood. Unfortunately, this also results in lower oxygen levels.

Circulation, oxygen delivery, inflammation control, and tissue regeneration must all align to maintain health and heal. Yet in many cases, healing stalls because tissues are starved of oxygen and nutrients while inflammation becomes chronic. When an injury strikes, the body’s ability to heal depends on more than rest. This is where carbon dioxide therapy offers a breakthrough.

Far from being just a “waste gas,” CO₂ relaxes blood vessels, improves microcirculation, balances the inflammation response, and helps hemoglobin release oxygen right where it’s needed — a mechanism known as the Bohr Effect. The result? The body can do what it is designed for: heal, repair, and regenerate. From chronic diabetic ulcers to elite sports injuries, research and real-world results show that CO₂ can dramatically accelerate recovery.

CO₂ Therapy Speeds Up Wound Healing

For individuals struggling with non-healing wounds, CO₂ has proven to be a transformative treatment. Clinical studies in Europe and Japan show that CO₂ therapy — whether applied as foot baths, injections, or pastes — can restore blood flow, prevent amputations, and even reverse long-standing ulcers. In one trial, two-thirds of diabetic foot ulcers healed fully with CO₂ treatment, compared to none in the placebo group. Case reports also highlight dramatic recoveries: patients scheduled for amputations instead walked out of the hospital after just a few months of CO₂ foot baths. Beyond chronic wounds, research also shows that CO₂ reduces scarring, promotes muscle regeneration, and restores both function and appearance after severe injuries.

Remarkable Results On Diabetic Ulcers

In diabetic foot ulcers, the results are striking. In a double-blind randomized trial, 20 out of 30 wounds treated with transcutaneous CO₂ healed completely, compared with none in the placebo group. The authors concluded: “Complete healing was observed in two-thirds of patients, while the placebo group showed no comparable improvement.”

A 66-year-old male with diabetes, PAD, and Charcot arthropathy had a persisting wound for 6 months (A). The wound was completely healed in 4 weeks with transcutaneous application of CO2 (B)

Another prospective study of 40 severe diabetic ulcers treated with subcutaneous CO₂ injections showed similarly dramatic results: not a single amputation was required, 31 patients healed fully, and the remaining nine improved significantly. These findings highlight CO₂ as a safe and effective method for reversing even advanced cases of diabetic wounds.

