Cold Climate Change: Why the World Is Getting Colder, Not Warmer

For over 15 years, Dr. Sircus has been researching climate patterns and warning that global temperatures may be heading toward a period of cooling rather than warming.

In this video, he introduces his climate research and explains why solar activity, energy infrastructure, and extreme winter events may play a larger role in shaping future climate conditions than commonly acknowledged.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

* Why solar cycles may influence long-term climate patterns

* The potential impact of declining sunspot activity

* Increasing extreme winter conditions observed in multiple regions

* Why preparation for colder conditions may become increasingly important

* The relationship between climate, energy systems, and public health

* Why heating access can become a critical health factor during cold periods

He also shares practical considerations for resilience during extreme cold, including backup heating solutions and strategies for maintaining warmth during power outages.

Dr. Sircus emphasizes that climate is not only an environmental issue — it is also a matter of health, infrastructure, and preparedness.

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