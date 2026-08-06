Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Richard Donahue's avatar
Richard Donahue
2d

Who was the clown or clowns that came up with that name, the Shriners?

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Joan Schindel's avatar
Joan Schindel
2d

I love your work Dr. Sircus but you seem unaware that President Trump has waged war on the Climate Change cabal. Please search President Trump on Climate Change policy. You will see the media report this in the most negative way as they do every move he makes. The same people who run the climate change cabal run the media.

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