Zero carbon translates into zero life, zero people, and certainly zero intelligence. Carbon is not the enemy; it is the backbone of all life on Earth. Without carbon dioxide, plants cannot photosynthesize. Without plants, there is no food, no oxygen, no civilization, and no humanity. Yet the world’s attention remains fixed on the slogan of “net zero,” as though eliminating carbon were a virtue rather than an assault on the very foundation of life.

I am writing a book about carbon dioxide medicine, and I am sure it will surprise many people when I declare it as one of the best medicines we have. It comes close to being the perfect medicine, I kid you not. Soon we will be celebrating with the worlds plants who enjoy the increases of CO2, and soon, if not already, we will be wishing it had a greater warming effect.

The media has been relentless in its coverage of record-breaking summer heat across Europe and parts of the United States. Far less attention is given to the record-breaking cold affecting other regions of the world. Vast areas of the globe are experiencing temperatures well below seasonal norms, setting cold records that receive little or no coverage.

The change is sudden, and, shockingly, no politician or climate scientist will acknowledge what is happening despite El Niño. Yes, after all, summertime in the Northern Hemisphere. Heat waves are not new. Throughout the last century, societies have endured periods of exceptional summer heat, just as they have experienced periods of exceptional cold. Focusing exclusively on one side of the climate ledger while ignoring the other creates an incomplete picture of what is actually occurring.

Governments embracing the ‘climate crusade’ are shutting dependable power stations, restricting domestic fuel production and forcing their citizens to pay more for less electricity, which makes them less competitive on the world stage. Nations that continue sacrificing power on the altar of Net Zero will not be part of the AI revolution. They will lose industries and ultimately their prosperity as they watch the future being built elsewhere, powered by the coal, gas and nuclear power they were duped into rejecting. China releases as much fossil CO₂ in roughly 16 days as Canada does in an entire year. The problem is not carbon dioxide, the real problem is pollution that kills millions of people every year.

Las Cuevas, Argentina, buried by a recent Andean snowstorm. Some places are buried under 17 feet of snow.

August Chill Breaks 19 Records

A sharp summer chill swept the northern Rockies and High Plains on August 4 and 5, breaking or tying at least 19 daily cold records across seven states. Livingston, MT fell to 34F (1.1C) on August 4, smashing its previous daily record of 40F set in 1982. Miles City dropped to 42F (5.6C), beating a record dating to 1952, while Baker reached 38F (3.3C), five degrees below its previous benchmark.

Great Falls fell to 38F, Havre to 40F, Rapid City to 43F, and Baker City, OR, to 36F (2.2C). Bozeman Yellowstone Airport managed a high of just 67F (19.4C), its coldest August 4 max on record (books back to 1935).

Russia Opens August Cold

Russia has started August with daily cold records, spanning from eastern Siberia to the North Caucasus. Zyryanka, Yakutia fell to 1.5C (34.7F) on August 1, breaking the previous record of 2.5C (36.5F) set in 1967.

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