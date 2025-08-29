Autumn arrived weeks early, and it was not difficult to predict in advance, as it is a sign of global cooling, a pattern that has been developing in recent years. This year continues the now apparent cooling trend, with Europe, Russia, and North America enduring a string of bitterly cold nights this week, as records tumble across multiple nations. Record cold is smashing down on hundreds of millions of Americans (see details below). Do I have to remind anyone that it is still summer?

Germany experienced its third consecutive frigid August night. On August 26, widespread lows in the single digits were observed, hovering around 5°C (41°F) across central North Rhine-Westphalia. In the Ore Mountains, conditions turned even harsher with ground frost — and in places, full air frost. Several German stations have set new August cold records.

Early U.S. Cold Impacting 200 Million Americans

U.S. Sees Nationwide Anomaly Of -5.9°F and Record-Setting Cold. A powerful, unseasonably cold late-August chill is sweeping the lower 48, felling records all over the country. According to data from meteorologist Ryan Maue, the U.S. national temperature anomaly for August 27 stands at -5.9°F compared to the multidecadal norm — a stark departure when averaged across such a vast landmass. A powerful cold front originating from Canada is poised to dominate the central and eastern parts of the country. GFS runs show widespread anomalies of 12°C to 16°C below the 30-year norm, with pockets even colder.

Hundreds of low-temperature benchmarks have fallen across the U.S. this week. Parts of the Plains and Midwest registered temperature departures of as much as 30°F below average Tuesday/Wednesday, sparking frost advisories in the Upper Midwest.

Frost advisories were hoisted across northern Minnesota as lows dipped into the 30s in August. By Tuesday, Oklahoma City may struggle to crack 70°F (21°C), while the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest fall into the 40s overnight. This is no passing chill. Even NOAA’s outlook carries below-average temperatures through the end of August and into early September — a fall preview weeks ahead of schedule.

Lexington, KY, notched its third consecutive daily low record on Thursday, dipping to 48F (9C) — the coldest for the date since records began. Before that, on Wednesday, the city plunged to 46F (8C) — the coldest August reading in nearly 40 years. While Tuesday tied a record dating back to 1945. Average lows for late August sit around 64°F (18 °C).In neighboring West Virginia, Huntington fell to 48F (9C) Thursday, breaking a 1986 mark, while Parkersburg tied its long-standing record at 45F (7C). Records in both locations stretch back almost a century.

In northern Michigan, Roscommon plunged to 29°F (-2C) on August 27, with Grayling, Trout Lake, and Rexton all freezing at 32°F (0C). Gaylord set a new daily record low of 39°F (4 °C), breaking the mark of 40°F (4 °C) set in 1968. A widespread frost risk has farmers and gardeners bracing for potential damage, with further advisories in place through August 29.

Indiana and Michigan added to the tally. Fort Wayne posted a low of 42F (6C), breaking a 115-year record of 45F (7C) set in 1910. Coldwater, MI, tied a 109-year record with 40°F (4°C), while Jonesville set a new low at 37°F (3 °C). Lexington, KY, dropped to 46°F (8 °C) — the third coldest August reading on record for the city — breaking its August 27 record of 49°F (9 °C) set in 1968.

Even the Deep South was not spared. Central Alabama woke to fall-like air on August 27, with Birmingham dipping to 55F (13C), a new record low that broke the 1968 mark of 58F (14C). Anniston tied its 1952 record with 53°F (12C), while Shelby County Airport set a new record at 58°F (14C), beating the 2015 benchmark. One of the chilliest reports came from just east of Oneonta at 47°F (8 °C).

