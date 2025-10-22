It is that time of the year to sell flu shots, but do not be taken in by the mainstream press, which would have you also get another COVID shot. The vaccine terrorists never stop selling their needles. Their fear campaign this year begins with the warning that in the U.K., health officials are alerting people to an early rise in flu levels among children and young adults. In Japan, health officials recently declared a flu epidemic and closed schools after experiencing an unusually high number of flu cases early in the season.

The most untrustworthy organization in the world, the CDC, wants to remind you that last year’s flu was harsh. There were about 1.1 million hospitalizations associated with the flu, the highest rate in 14 years, according to the CDC. And there were the highest number of doctor visits for flu-like illnesses in more than a decade.

An estimated 38,000 to 99,000 deaths were associated with the 2024-2025 flu season, according to a preliminary assessment by the CDC, which you cannot trust as far as you can spit into a hurricane wind. For kids, it was one of the deadliest years on record: 280 children died from the flu.

So run out and roll up your sleeve. But do that only if you are feeling slightly suicidal.

“It’s a little early to know which strains will predominate this year for flu season, but certainly there is risk that similar very virulent strains could circulate again this year,” said Dr. George Diaz, a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and chief of medicine at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. “We’re still very early in the flu season in North America, and it’s a little hard to know with certainty,” he added.

That means it’s a guessing game that this year’s flu shots will target the right strain, but that is not the only reason to stay away from your doctor.

When is the best time to get the flu shot?

The answer is easy: never, and more people would agree with that than ever before. Last flu season, less than half of kids were vaccinated against the flu, a decline of over 20 percentage points from the 2019-2020 season. This year, that trend is expected to continue, says one vaccine expert.

Until recently, saying no to vaccines in the face of the gale wind of propaganda and governmentally supported vaccine campaigns was considered high treason punishable to the point of having your kids taken away if you happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

True medicine cries out against vaccines and all the harm they are doing to children and people around the globe. Still, we have medical authorities claiming they offer deliverance when they offer little of anything but further toxic attacks on the body and immune system.

In 1981, R. Edgar Hope Simpson proposed that the principal cause of seasonal influenza is linked to the deficiency of solar radiation, which triggers the production of vitamin D in the skin. Vitamin D deficiency is common in the winter, and vitamin D is crucial in allowing your immune system to defend itself against invading organisms. In addition to vitamin D, studies have suggested that people who exercise moderately suffer fewer and less severe colds and flu infections.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS