When blood is abundant, nourished, and well-connected, we feel alive. Blood does more than run through our veins and oxygenate cells. It ensures we have nourishment and moisture for the entire body. Blood keeps our tendons, skin, and hair healthy, strong, and flexible. It lubricates joints, allowing for smooth movement. Blood nourishes the mind and is considered the material basis for mental activity. Vital blood ensures good sleep and helps us wake feeling rested.

The definition of blood in Chinese Medicine differs from that in Western Medicine. In the eyes of Chinese Medicine, blood is enlivened with energy (Qi), which moves the blood to nourish every aspect of our body, from the skin and muscles to the brain and deep organs. The quality of blood circulating through our systems helps give us vitality, focus, and even rosy cheeks.

Although we primarily address blood issues in this first section, we cannot separate the blood from the health of the vessel walls. Atherosclerosis is a plague, even touching the young, and tissue hypoxia, or low oxygen conditions, is another serious problem that will be addressed below in the treatment section.

Red blood cells (RBCs) exhibit unique deformability, which enables them to change shape reversibly in response to an external force. This allows RBCs to flow in microvessels while transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Red blood cells must demonstrate healthy separation.

Poor blood viscosity, RBC aggregation, and poor rheology, independently or collectively, are linked to cardiovascular diseases. For example, Neumann et al. claim that “Plasma viscosity and erythrocyte aggregation were more predictive of myocardial infarction (heart attack) than age, male gender, fibrinogen concentration, abnormal ECG readings, or coronary score.” Another study confirms that high blood viscosity has been associated with cardiovascular-related diseases such as stroke, heart attacks, and deep vein thrombosis.

The aggregating property of red blood cells was first described by John Hunter in 1786 and was long considered to be of pathophysiologic importance since aggregation is elevated in many disease states; hence, the term “blood sludging” coined by M. H. Knisely to describe the phenomenon.[i]

The aggregating property of red blood cells (RBCs) refers to their tendency to stick together, especially under low-shear stress conditions (i.e., when blood flow is slow or stagnant). This phenomenon is called rouleaux formation, where RBCs stack like coins. While reversible, excessive aggregation is a marker of inflammation and poor blood rheology (flow properties). Normal aggregation helps RBCs flow efficiently in small vessels and navigate the microcirculation. Excessive aggregation increases blood viscosity, impairs tissue oxygenation, and contributes to vascular disease.

RBC aggregation isn’t just a lab curiosity—it’s a window into the terrain of the blood. High aggregation signals inflammation, poor detox, and oxygen delivery failure. If red cells can’t move freely, life and health can’t move freely. Treating the blood’s terrain—restoring flow, reducing stickiness, and supporting membrane integrity—should be a top priority in chronic disease, cancer, and cardiovascular care.

