Conditions were growing more dire in parts of the South still reeling from subfreezing temperatures and widespread power outages as vehicles got stranded for hours on major highways and officials warned last Wednesday that people stuck at home were running out of food, medicine, and other essentials. “There was nowhere to go, nothing to do, no one to save us,” said Samantha Lewis, 78. “Calls of desperation.” For many, especially those who are going without heat the cold can easily turn into a health emergency.

When will it be time to start taking cold climate change seriously? If you want to believe the experts, there is no snow on the ground because they say we are living in a time of increased, dramatic warming. Meaning the powers that be continue to lie and they will not stop lying even if it snows in Miami. You would think the conservatives would be screaming from the rooftops though to his credit Trump has pulled out of all climate accords. Of notable climate news Cuba recorded its first-ever freeze. For the first time in Cuba’s instrumental record, a verified freezing temperature has been observed.

As of Monday, more than 240 million people across more than 40 states, from Arizona to Maine, were slammed by a historic winter storm that extended over 2,300 miles and delivered deadly snow and ice. At least 82 people were killed across over a dozen states due to the extreme cold and severe weather conditions. Meanwhile, in the middle of summer here in the South, we read of a cruise ship stuck in Antartic Ice.

People who were prepared to manage a couple of days without power can’t go much longer without help. “They’re cold, they don’t have power, they don’t have heat, they’re out of propane, they’re out of wood, they’re out of kerosene for their kerosene heaters,” she said. “They have no food, they have no additional fuel for their alternative heating sources, so they’re needing out,” said LaRae Sliger, an emergency management director. The persistent cold will have heating bills soaring.

Hundreds of thousands remained without power, particularly in the South, where catastrophic ice accumulation snapped swaths of trees and brought down power lines, leaving communities in life-threatening conditions. Global cooling is just beginning and already we see that life itself could hang on a thread so no wonder why so any Americans are thinking about moving because of extreme climate change. Yes it is extreme already but has nothing to do with manmade global warming. But the elite idiots of the world, recently gathered in Davos continue to show they care not for humanity. Not only giving no warning for civilization to prepare for cold times ahead but continuing their repeated alarmism and stupidnest about Net Zero goals.

The recent winter storm knocked out power to more than 1 million U.S. homes and businesses at one point, as electrical systems struggled with high winds and prolonged freezes. School closures in the Southeast stretch into 2nd week after latest winter storm

I believe in manmade global warming I do I do I do.

In Florida, temperatures fell as low as 18F (-7.8C), an extreme reading for the peninsula. Along the central and east coast, multiple long-standing February records were broken or tied. Sanford and Leesburg each dropped to 23F (-5C), tying their coldest February lows ever recorded. Daytona Beach fell to 23F (-5C), its coldest February temperature in weather books dating back to 1923. Melbourne fell to 24F (-4.4C), also establishing a new monthly record in books back to 1937.

