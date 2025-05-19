America is a country with the most remarkable criminals that ever existed because no one is brave enough to have them arrested and tried for treason and murder. The mainstream narrative and the mass media are deadly enemies of the public, and are more than happy to see them poisoned and killed as long as they go home with money in their pockets.

Though I think Kennedy is taking his sweet old time nailing everyone involved with mRNA vaccines and the creation of gain-of-function pathogens like COVID-19, this essay targets the supporters of fluoride. That support runs deep and includes the real powers of Wall Street, BlackRock, the Vanguard Group, and the Fortress Investment Group. Today, we are picking on USA Today, but the guilty parties own all the media outlets.

As we shall see at the end of this essay, besides the FDA and CDC, who are at war with the American people, the American government itself, its democratically elected officials, continues to risk war and the death of millions, if not billions of people, with war, not peace. America, the beautiful, is not beautiful anymore.

The Real Science of Fluoride Fluoride is a neurotoxin —classified as such in The Lancet Neurology (2014).

Harvard meta-analysis (2012) linked fluoride exposure to lowered IQ in children .

Recent NIH-funded studies confirm the same .

No biological function. Its benefits (if any) are topical, not systemic—yet we drink it.

Sodium fluoride is commonly used as a rat poison . Globalists and eugenicists have decided to add it to water supplies with the message to the public that it is good for teeth, despite warnings from the ADA stating that young children risk a disease called dental fluorosis.

Fluoride was used by Nazis to sterilize inmates and make them docile. Fluoride is a key dumbing-down ingredient of Prozac and Sarin nerve gas and many other medications.

The chemicals that go into the drinking water that more than 180 million people drink daily in the United States are not even pharmaceutical grade but a hazardous waste product of the phosphate fertilizer industry.

Fluoride causes brittle bones.

Fluoride is one of the main ingredients in antidepressants such as Prozac and Zoloft. Both are dangerous, with many side effects.

A 2008 Scientific Americanreport concluded that “Scientific attitudes toward fluoridation may be starting to shift” as new evidence emerges of the poison’s link to disorders affecting teeth, bones, the brain, and the thyroid gland, as well as lowering IQ. The Scientific American study “ concluded that fluoride can subtly alter endocrine function, especially in the thyroid .”

Studies dating back to the 1970s—like the NTP animal studies and Yiamouyiannis & Burk’s work —have linked fluoride exposure to increased rates of bone cancer (osteosarcoma) , especially in young males. The U.S. government suppressed follow-up research, and modern agencies dismiss the risk despite fluoride’s ability to damage DNA, disrupt hormones, and accumulate in tissues. Fluoride isn’t just bad for teeth— it may help grow tumors .

Fluoride affects the pineal gland, accumulates in bone, and disrupts endocrine function. Its mass administration via drinking water is a form of forced, unconsented medication, violating ethical principles and bodily autonomy.

