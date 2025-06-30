Robert F Kennedy Jr will be “personally responsible” for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of children after he refused to renew US funding for a global vaccines body, public health experts said. True or false? The American press is totally against Kennedy. Whatever he says or wants to do is wrong, or is it the fascist press, totally owned by the globalist elite, prostitute organizations working as hard as they can against human populations and think truth is an ugly slime.

The US health secretary said Wednesday that the United States would halt funding for Gavi, the vaccine alliance that has immunised more than one billion children since 2000, in a statement that has also been criticised for spreading disinformation on vaccine safety. Everything that is not 100% pro vaccine is guilty of disinformation.

John Fleetwood starts his essay on the subject saying, “Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn American funding from The Gates Foundation–backed international vaccine cartel, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, citing child deaths linked to the DTP jab. HHS pulled the funding the day after this website revealed Bill Gates’ new $1.6 billion pledge to Gavi despite 2,673,347 vaccine-linked injuries reported in VAERS, the infection of 260 children in a Gates-funded live tuberculosis bacteria trial, and the Foundation’s plan to double its spending pace to advance vaccines, AI, and depopulation-linked programs through 2045.”

Kennedy had cited a peer-reviewed 2017 study showing girls vaccinated with DTP were “10 times more likely to die from all causes” compared to unvaccinated children, and directly accused Gavi of treating vaccine safety issues as “a public relations problem.”

Gavi is a partnership between public bodies and the private sector that works to provide vaccines in many of the world’s poorest countries. It has prevented an estimated 18.8 million deaths, and hosts global emergency stockpiles against Ebola, yellow fever, meningitis, and cholera. The US has long been one of its major funders, and provided around 13% of its budget.

Kennedy said the US would no longer contribute to the organisation until it had worked to “re-earn the public trust”.He criticised Gavi’s actions during the Covid-19 pandemic, suggested it should not recommend Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women, and said it had “neglected the key issue of vaccine safety”.

Gavi set out a detailed rebuttal to Kennedy’s claims, stressing that its “utmost concern is the health and safety of children,” which competes for the biggest lie of the year. The UK government has also been criticised for lowering its funding for Gavi, although its £1.25bn ($1.7bn) pledge still made it Gavi’s top donor country. Other major donors include the Gates Foundation, which committed $1.6bn, and the European Union, a combined €2 billion ($2.3bn).

GAVI and Global Control Allegations

Gates is a founding supporter of Gavi, which provides vaccines to developing nations. Critics argue Gavi operates like a global pharma extension, promoting mass vaccination while ignoring:

Natural immunity

Early treatments

Individual Sovereignty

RFK Jr. has spoken out strongly against Gavi, calling it a “tool of pharmaceutical imperialism.” The Gates Foundation today announced a commitment of US$1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS