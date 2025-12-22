Well, happy holidays to you all, and may you keep safe and keep the insanities of the world far off in the distance, at least for the holidays. And I hope you can stay warm and comfortable and stay as far away from mainstream doctors as possible, and please forget about taking any flu shots and God forbid any injection with mRNA technology.

About four years ago, my wife enforced on me a total ban on talking about the disgraces of the world to her, and that saved me from a lot of anguish and stress. But since my job is reporting on worldly events, including climate change insanity, it’s hard to hide anything from my readers.

Fighting Information Wars on X – The Last Bastion of Free Speech

I am taking the week off from X, though not by choice but by divine intervention (computer algorithm). Three months on X, the last bastion of free speech in the world, has made me more brutal in my language and intent, but my heart stays soft and steadied by my deep love for my wife and kids. So they gave me a week off, and I turned what some might feel as a negative situation into something positive, like writing a new book.

However, on X, it’s been intense. There, I see reports on rapes every day, Muslim madmen calling for the destruction of the West, and I hear about their divine right to rape infidel women. I see evidence every day why certain people in medicine and health should be hanged until dead for promoting mRNA shots as safe and effective when all evidence points to millions killed and millions more made disabled. When an FDA official recognized in writing just 10 mRNA deaths, the crapiest medical nut cases complained. Safe and effective is a cover word for vaccine pharmaceutical terrorism, which is widespread all around the world.

I recently published an essay, TOO MANY MEN ARE BEASTS, and there are not only too many sexual beasts but medical beasts, and of course, beasts in politics. The disaster of politics and religion is on display each day. Muslim men marrying 9-year-olds like their prophet did. I see reports/evidence that should convict monster men and women to a hundred deaths, but never is one even arrested.

Recently, what gets to me is seeing daily videos of blacks beating up on whites. It’s like being there in person, thanks to almost everyone on the planet having cell phone cameras ready to go the minute trouble starts. So there is a price to be paid for participating in the Wild Wild West of free speech. But there is a red line on X, too.

I just passed the red line and was banned for a week. What I was doing was aggressively belting out my heart, my feelings, and emotions as if they mattered in life. I would not think overly much on the many posts a day I comment on, but would cut to the bone of issues with what I hoped was compassionate ruthlessness.

To understand the intensity of what I feel (not emotions), imagine what kind of feelings and actions would one take if walking into a rape scene, and the victim was someone you loved, and if you had a bat in your hands, would you talk or hit and hit hard?

